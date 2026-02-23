What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Positive Start; US-IRAN Talks, Trump Tariffs in Focus

Stocks Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Set for a Positive Start- Will Bulls Keep the Momentum?
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note on Monday, tracking strong global market trends after the Supreme Court of the United States invalidated sweeping tariff regulations. However, market sentiment remains active and cautious as traders monitor fresh developments after Donald Trump introduced additional tariff changes.
Gift Nifty indicates a gap-up opening, trading near the 25,750 level- around 160 points above the previous Nifty futures close. This early trend reflects bullish sentiment heading into the session.
Friday Stock Market Recap: Bulls Regain Control
Markets ended last week on a firm footing with steady buying across sectors:
-
Sensex: Jumped 316.57 points to close at 82,814.71
-
Nifty 50: Climbed 116.90 points to settle at 25,571.25
The rebound suggests investors are cautiously optimistic, balancing global developments with domestic strength.
