What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Positive Start; US-IRAN Talks, Trump Tariffs in Focus

Stocks Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Set for a Positive Start- Will Bulls Keep the Momentum?

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note on Monday, tracking strong global market trends after the Supreme Court of the United States invalidated sweeping tariff regulations. However, market sentiment remains active and cautious as traders monitor fresh developments after Donald Trump introduced additional tariff changes.

Gift Nifty indicates a gap-up opening, trading near the 25,750 level- around 160 points above the previous Nifty futures close. This early trend reflects bullish sentiment heading into the session.

Friday Stock Market Recap: Bulls Regain Control

Markets ended last week on a firm footing with steady buying across sectors:

Sensex: Jumped 316.57 points to close at 82,814.71

Nifty 50: Climbed 116.90 points to settle at 25,571.25

The rebound suggests investors are cautiously optimistic, balancing global developments with domestic strength.

While the tone remains positive, the big question is- will the rally sustain or face resistance at higher levels? Volatility may linger, but momentum currently favours the bulls. What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Wall Street Performance US markets ended higher as investors reacted to the tariff ruling: Dow Jones gained 0.47%

S&P 500 rose 0.69%

Nasdaq advanced 0.90% Technology stocks showed mixed movement, while broader sentiment remained positive. Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher following tariff developments: South Korea’s Kospi hit record highs

Kosdaq gained modestly

Hong Kong futures indicated a positive opening

China and Japan markets remained closed for holidays Commodities Outlook Gold Prices: Gold rose on safe-haven demand amid tariff uncertainty.

Gold rose on safe-haven demand amid tariff uncertainty. Crude Oil Prices: Oil declined on expectations of easing geopolitical tensions and possible diplomatic progress involving Iran. Key Events That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today Trump Tariffs Developments A legal decision reshaped market sentiment and triggered fresh policy action. The US Supreme Court declared the previous tariff regulations unconstitutional, creating a brief phase of stability in global trade. However, the relief was short-lived as Donald Trump invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose temporary global tariffs, later raising them to 15%. This situation continues to keep investors uncertain as they balance legal outcomes with unpredictable policy shifts. The message for traders is clear: watch for opportunities while staying alert to major macroeconomic developments. US–Iran Diplomatic Signals New diplomatic signals between the United States and Iran have softened global risk sentiment. Expectations of renewed negotiations and possible sanctions relief boosted optimism in commodity markets, particularly crude oil, where prices reacted to the prospect of improved supply conditions. Although no formal agreement has been reached yet, even early signs of dialogue are influencing market mood. Investors continue to track developments closely, as diplomatic progress often translates quickly into market price movements. Domestic Stock Market Trigger RBI Holds Steady, Markets Take Comfort The Reserve Bank of India has maintained its current policy stance, and markets have responded positively. The minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s recent monetary policy meeting indicated that domestic growth remains strong while inflation stays within comfortable levels, strengthening confidence in the existing policy framework. Steady interest rates help maintain a stable macroeconomic environment, which investors view as reassuring, thereby supporting positive sentiment in the Indian stock market. Stock Market Outlook Today Sensex Today Prediction Sensex gained about 0.23% last week, holding key support levels and signaling consolidation with underlying strength.

Immediate support: 82,000 – 81,800

Resistance: 83,500 – 84,000

Heavyweight stocks continue to support the trend, though volatility may persist due to global uncertainties.

Strategy: Accumulation on dips remains preferred. Nifty 50 Technical Outlook Nifty 50 rose 0.39% last week but formed a candle with an upper wick, indicating selling pressure at higher levels.

Support: 25,400

Resistance: 25,700 – 25,900

Major breakout level: 25,900 (potential target: 26,100)

The index remains in consolidation below short-term moving averages while holding above the long-term trend structure. (With Inputs From Reuters) Also Read: The Weekend At Dalal Street: Sensex And Nifty Rebound Amid…