What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Signals a Cautious Opening for Sensex and Nifty; Here Are the Key Global Triggers to Watch

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Poised for a Flat Start: Gift Nifty Hints at a Cautious Opening as Traders Eye the Next Move
The Indian stock market seems to be in a “hold-your-breath” mood today! The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat on Wednesday, following a cheer from global markets. Think of it as the market stretching before its next sprint.
Gift Nifty isn’t giving away too many hints either, trading around 25,762, just a smidge-about 23 points-above the Nifty futures’ previous close. For traders, it’s like seeing the starting line but not knowing exactly when the race will take off.
Tuesday’s action was a warm-up: the Sensex climbed 173.81 points (0.21%) to 83,450.96, while the Nifty 50 nudged up 42.65 points (0.17%) to 25,725.40, marking its second straight day of gains.
So, what’s your play today? Watching the indices from the sidelines, eyeing the next breakout, or jumping in for some intraday action? Either way, the market has set the stage-time to stay alert!
Stock Market On Tuesday
- Sensex: Rose 173.81 points (0.21%) to 83,450.96, marking a second consecutive session of gains.
- Nifty 50: Increased 42.65 points (0.17%) to 25,725.40, showing cautious optimism amid global market cues.
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today?
Global Market Cues Impacting Indian Indices
Asian Markets
-
Modest gains amid thin holiday trading; Japan’s Nikkei +0.86%, Topix +1.11%.
-
China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam markets closed for Lunar New Year.
Wall Street
-
Slight gains led by technology and financial stocks:
-
Dow Jones: +32.26 points (0.07%) → 49,533.19
-
S&P 500: +7.05 points (0.10%) → 6,843.22
-
Nasdaq: +31.71 points (0.14%) → 22,578.38
-
-
Notable stock moves: Nvidia +1.18%, AMD -2.05%, Microsoft -1.11%, Apple +3.17%, Amazon +1.19%, Tesla -1.63%.
Gift Nifty
-
Trading near 25,762, indicating a positive start for Indian indices.
Dollar Movement
-
Dollar index stable at 97.11, euro at $1.1852, yen strengthened to 153.12 per dollar, sterling at $1.3563.
Commodity Prices
-
Gold: Flat at $4,879.79/oz
-
Silver: Flat at $73.52/oz
-
Crude oil: Brent $67.36/bbl (-0.03%), WTI $62.24/bbl (-0.14%)
Key Data That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today
Iran–US Nuclear Talks
