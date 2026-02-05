What’s Happening With HAL Share Price? Morgan Stanley Downgrade Sparks Another Day Free Fall On Dalal Street

Morgan Stanley announced its downgrade of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) from “equal-weight” to “underweight” after lowering its price target by 34%, from ₹5,092 to ₹3,355. The downgrade signals the potential for another 20% drop from Wednesday’s close, leaving HAL shareholders on edge.

The brokerage identified two main issues that need to be addressed: increasing competition from private companies and difficulties in executing operations due to excessive reliance on imported materials. The stock has already lost 11% over two sessions but now faces another period of intense market evaluation.

Dalal Street is watching closely: is this a temporary shockwave or the start of deeper turbulence for India’s defence giant?