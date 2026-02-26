LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Is Amit Malhotra? The Media Veteran Taking Charge As JioStar's Head Of International Business

JioStar has appointed Amit Malhotra as its new Head of International Business, marking a key step in its plans to expand beyond India and grow as a global entertainment company.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 26, 2026 17:09:29 IST

JioStar has named Amit Malhotra as its new Head of International Business. It is a major leadership move as the company pushes to expand beyond India and become a truly global entertainment player. Malhotra joined JioStar this week and will be based in Singapore, where he will lead JioStar’s overseas strategy and execution.

Who is Amit Malhotra JioStar signed?

Malhotra arrives at JioStar with a deep background in media and streaming. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Warner Media’s direct-to-consumer platforms and was overseeing India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. It was a role that put him at the centre of rapid expansion in some of the most competitive streaming territories in Asia. Before that, he spent 17 years at The Walt Disney Company, where he held several senior leadership roles, including most recently Regional Lead for Disney+ in Southeast Asia.

Reports say that the appointment was announced on February 26, 2026, and reflects JioStar’s ambitions to grow its footprint in international markets. In an internal memo shared with staff, the company said Malhotra will be responsible for shaping the long-term vision for international markets, building high-impact partnerships, leading product and market launches, and accelerating innovation in new regions.

“Amit will be accountable for articulating a compelling vision for international markets, positioning them as strategic contributors to enterprise growth, and translating global ambition into market specific growth by leading launches, building high-impact partnerships, and accelerating innovation in overseas markets,” the memo said, according to reports. 

JioStar intends to compete on a global level

In addition to his corporate experience, Malhotra also serves as an advisor to Affinity Equity and Emtek Group, and sits on the Board of Governors of Nanyang Polytechnic in Singapore. He also chairs the Advisory Committee for the School of Design and Media at the institution, underscoring his mix of strategic business and creative industry expertise.

Industry watchers say the appointment signals JioStar’s intent to compete more directly with global streaming giants, particularly in key Asian markets, where demand for local and regional content is growing fast. By placing Malhotra in Singapore which is a hub for media and technology in the region, JioStar aims to position itself as a culturally relevant and category-defining entertainment company internationally.

People close to the company noted that Malhotra’s track record of building and scaling direct-to-consumer platforms and forging strategic partnerships will be critical as JioStar looks to tailor offerings for diverse markets while strengthening its brand presence worldwide.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 5:09 PM IST
QUICK LINKS