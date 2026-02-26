LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Rates Today: MCX and Global Prices Shine Amid Investor Curiosity – Find Out Where Gold is Cheapest

Gold Rates Today: MCX and Global Prices Shine Amid Investor Curiosity – Find Out Where Gold is Cheapest

Gold rates remain in focus on February 26, 2026, with MCX trading at ₹1,60,729 per 10 grams. Investors track city-wise and global rates amid geopolitical tensions and market fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today
Gold Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 26, 2026 12:31:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold Rates Today: MCX and Global Prices Shine Amid Investor Curiosity – Find Out Where Gold is Cheapest

Gold Rates Today:  The gold market shows active trading because of its shiny appeal, creating real excitement on February 26, 2026. The gold price at MCX currently stands at ₹1,60,729 per 10 grams, after experiencing a 0.26% decline as investors sell their holdings following recent market gains.

Gold prices across India create regional differences, prompting buyers and traders to closely monitor the market from Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kerala. The precious metal holds strategic value, maintaining its appeal during geopolitical conflicts and market fluctuations. Are you observing it closely or admiring its shine from a distance? This February, gold’s allure remains irresistible for both seasoned investors and new market entrants. Keep your charts ready and pay attention to what happens next.

Gold Rates On MCX

On 26 February 2026, gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is trading at approximately ₹1,60,729 per 10 grams for the primary futures contract. This marks a minor decline of 0.26% or ₹416 from the previous close of ₹1,61,145, as investors booked profits following recent gains. The market opened slightly lower at ₹1,60,661, reflecting cautious sentiment after a strong rally in earlier sessions. Despite the dip, gold remains closely watched by traders and investors seeking safe-haven assets amid global market movements, making any price change significant for short-term trading decisions.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India? 

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

  • Gold price in Delhi: 18K ₹12,158 | 22K ₹14,856 | 24K ₹16,205
  • Gold price in Mumbai: 18K ₹12,126 | 22K ₹14,820 | 24K ₹16,168
  • Gold price in Chennai: 18K ₹12,765 | 22K ₹14,920 | 24K ₹16,277
  • Gold price in Kerala: 18K ₹12,126 | 22K ₹14,820 | 24K ₹16,168
City 18K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 24K Gold (per gram)
Chennai ₹12,765 ₹14,920 ₹16,277
Delhi ₹12,158 ₹14,856 ₹16,205
Mumbai ₹12,126 ₹14,820 ₹16,168
Kolkata ₹12,142 ₹14,840 ₹16,189
Bangalore ₹12,142 ₹14,842 ₹16,190
Hyderabad ₹12,126 ₹14,820 ₹16,168
Kerala ₹12,126 ₹14,820 ₹16,168
Pune ₹12,146 ₹14,847 ₹16,195

MCX Gold Futures Continue Uptrend Amid Middle East Tensions

Gold maintains its shining value in February 2026, trading at approximately $5,180 per ounce, which approaches its all-time record high price. The market is experiencing a “structural repricing” after 2025 reached a record-breaking 53 all-time highs. Investors and central banks are no longer just thinking of gold as an inflation hedge—they’re treating it as a strategic safe-haven against global uncertainties. Curious why gold seems unstoppable? The shift indicates that investors will use gold as reliable financial protection whenever markets experience downturns or geopolitical tensions increase. Are you watching the gold rally closely, or letting it shine from afar?

Gold Rates Today Globally 

Global gold prices per gram vary slightly across countries, with 24K gold trading between ₹15,048 and ₹16,575 in INR, reflecting currency differences and local market factors affecting investor sentiment.

Location Local Currency Price (24K) Price (22K) Price (INR – 24K)
Dubai, UAE AED 628.25 581.75 ₹15,542
USA USD 171.00 162.00 ₹15,531
Canada CAD 234.00 221.50 ₹15,553
Ireland EUR 140.24 128.60 ₹15,059
Pakistan PKR 46,462 42,590 ₹15,048
Bangladesh BDT 22,190* 21,185 ₹16,575
  • Gold price in Dubai, UAE: 24K – 628.25 AED, 22K – 581.75 AED (~₹15,542 per gram for 24K)
  • Gold price in USA: 24K – 171.00 USD, 22K – 162.00 USD (~₹15,531 per gram for 24K)
  • Gold price in Canada: 24K – 234.00 CAD, 22K – 221.50 CAD (~₹15,553 per gram for 24K)
  • Gold price in Ireland: 24K – 140.24 EUR, 22K – 128.60 EUR (~₹15,059 per gram for 24K)
  • Gold price in Pakistan: 24K – 46,462 PKR, 22K – 42,590 PKR (~₹15,048 per gram for 24K)
  • Gold price in Bangladesh: 24K – 22,190 BDT, 22K – 21,185 BDT (~₹16,575 per gram for 24K)

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also read: Angel One Share Price in Focus: First-Ever 1:10 Stock Split Sparks Market Curiosity….

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 10:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: 24K gold price Indiaglobal gold pricesgold investment trendsgold market 2026gold price todayGold ratesgold rates ChennaiGold rates Delhigold rates KeralaGold rates MumbaiMCX gold rates

Gold Rates Today: MCX and Global Prices Shine Amid Investor Curiosity – Find Out Where Gold is Cheapest

