Gold Rates Today: MCX and Global Prices Shine Amid Investor Curiosity – Find Out Where Gold is Cheapest

Gold Rates Today: The gold market shows active trading because of its shiny appeal, creating real excitement on February 26, 2026. The gold price at MCX currently stands at ₹1,60,729 per 10 grams, after experiencing a 0.26% decline as investors sell their holdings following recent market gains.
Gold prices across India create regional differences, prompting buyers and traders to closely monitor the market from Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kerala. The precious metal holds strategic value, maintaining its appeal during geopolitical conflicts and market fluctuations. Are you observing it closely or admiring its shine from a distance? This February, gold’s allure remains irresistible for both seasoned investors and new market entrants. Keep your charts ready and pay attention to what happens next.
Gold Rates On MCX
What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
- Gold price in Delhi: 18K ₹12,158 | 22K ₹14,856 | 24K ₹16,205
- Gold price in Mumbai: 18K ₹12,126 | 22K ₹14,820 | 24K ₹16,168
- Gold price in Chennai: 18K ₹12,765 | 22K ₹14,920 | 24K ₹16,277
- Gold price in Kerala: 18K ₹12,126 | 22K ₹14,820 | 24K ₹16,168
|City
|18K Gold (per gram)
|22K Gold (per gram)
|24K Gold (per gram)
|Chennai
|₹12,765
|₹14,920
|₹16,277
|Delhi
|₹12,158
|₹14,856
|₹16,205
|Mumbai
|₹12,126
|₹14,820
|₹16,168
|Kolkata
|₹12,142
|₹14,840
|₹16,189
|Bangalore
|₹12,142
|₹14,842
|₹16,190
|Hyderabad
|₹12,126
|₹14,820
|₹16,168
|Kerala
|₹12,126
|₹14,820
|₹16,168
|Pune
|₹12,146
|₹14,847
|₹16,195
MCX Gold Futures Continue Uptrend Amid Middle East Tensions
Gold maintains its shining value in February 2026, trading at approximately $5,180 per ounce, which approaches its all-time record high price. The market is experiencing a “structural repricing” after 2025 reached a record-breaking 53 all-time highs. Investors and central banks are no longer just thinking of gold as an inflation hedge—they’re treating it as a strategic safe-haven against global uncertainties. Curious why gold seems unstoppable? The shift indicates that investors will use gold as reliable financial protection whenever markets experience downturns or geopolitical tensions increase. Are you watching the gold rally closely, or letting it shine from afar?
Gold Rates Today Globally
Global gold prices per gram vary slightly across countries, with 24K gold trading between ₹15,048 and ₹16,575 in INR, reflecting currency differences and local market factors affecting investor sentiment.
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
