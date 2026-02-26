Angel One Share Price in Focus: First-Ever 1:10 Stock Split Sparks Market Curiosity And Gains Attention As Split-Adjusted Trading Begins Today

Angel One Share Price in Focus: Stock Trades Adjusted as Record Date for Split Kicks In Today

Today, Angel One shares are drawing market attention as the stock is trading on a split-adjusted basis from February 26. Investors who held the shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday’s close are eligible for the split benefit.

The key question now is whether the share price, currently around ₹2,455, will see higher trading activity and attract new investors after the split.

1:10 Stock Split Explained: Angel One Shares at ₹2,455 – What It Means for Investors, Explained

Angel One has declared a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, which results in more shares for every 100-rupee stock share that you own. Existing shares with a face value of ₹10 will be split into 10 new shares, each with a face value of ₹1. Your total investment amount will remain unchanged because the market value of your shares will decrease proportionally to the stock price.

Think of it like breaking a chocolate bar into smaller chunks- all the chocolate remains intact, but you get more pieces. Your 100 pre-split shares become 1,000 shares after the split, now priced lower, but your total share value remains the same.

This action goes beyond simple math- it allows more retail investors to purchase Angel One shares and generates increased trading volume.

Curious if your investment will spark excitement? Watch the market activity today!

Angel One’s First-Ever Stock Split Sparks Investor Curiosity

The first stock split of Angel One, which marks a major corporate event for the company, goes beyond its regular dividend distributions. For long-time shareholders, this provides a fresh perspective, allowing them to see their stock ownership multiplied without any actual increase in market value. The financial magic trick lets your shares grow tenfold while your total investment value remains unchanged. The company expects this new strategy to attract additional retail investors, boosting trading volume and catching Dalal Street’s attention. Are you ready to see how this first-of-its-kind action plays out in the market today?