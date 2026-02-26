Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Will Dalal Street Hold Gains Or Will Profit Booking Pull Markets Lower?

Dalal Street begins the day with a smile- but will it turn into a full rally or fade by closing bell? Supported by upbeat global cues, Indian markets opened with mild gains, yet traders remain cautious after recent profit booking. The big question for investors today: ride the momentum or wait for clearer signals?

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (26 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market

Stock Market Opening Bell. Sensex: 82,531.42 (up 255.35 points, +0.31%)

82,531.42 (up 255.35 points, +0.31%) Nifty 50: 25,561.20 (up 78.70 points, +0.31%)

25,561.20 (up 78.70 points, +0.31%) Market Breadth: 538 shares advanced, 276 declined, 84 unchanged

538 shares advanced, 276 declined, 84 unchanged Trend: Positive opening supported by global cues

Positive opening supported by global cues Top Gainers: HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Cipla

HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Cipla Top Losers: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, ITC, Eternal Indian markets opened higher on positive global cues, with Sensex and Nifty gaining over 0.3%. Broad market breadth remained positive as IT and auto stocks led advances while limited gains.

Stocks To Watch Today

TCS: Company urges employees to actively use AI tools, even if it disrupts existing revenue models, signaling a strategic shift toward AI-led services.

Company urges employees to actively use AI tools, even if it disrupts existing revenue models, signaling a strategic shift toward AI-led services. Reliance Industries: Reliance Enterprise Intelligence becomes a step-down subsidiary after share allotment to a Meta unit.

Reliance Enterprise Intelligence becomes a step-down subsidiary after share allotment to a Meta unit. IRFC: Government will not exercise the oversubscription option in OFS; company also secured a $400 million equivalent JPY loan via ECB.

Government will not exercise the oversubscription option in OFS; company also secured a $400 million equivalent JPY loan via ECB. Sanofi India: Q4 profit declined to ₹61.7 crore; revenue also fell year-on-year.

Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Reliance Industries, SBI Life Insurance, IRFC, Zydus Lifesciences, Dr. Reddy’s, Lupin, NTPC Green Energy, RVNL And Many In Focus Today

Stock Market On Wednesday

The Indian markets showed initial strength at the start but finished the session almost unchanged, demonstrating to traders how quickly momentum can fade. The Nifty remained positive for most of the trading day, touching an intraday high of 25,652.60, but lost its early gains as profit booking emerged later in the session.

The Sensex rose 50.15 points (0.06%) to close at 82,276.07, while the Nifty advanced 57.85 points (0.23%) to settle at 25,482.50. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, keeping the broader market sentiment positive.

The session reflected cautious optimism as traders balanced global cues with profit booking. Auto, IT, metal, pharma, and healthcare sectors gained, while telecom, FMCG, and PSU banks saw mild declines.