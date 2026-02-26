LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Will Dalal Street Hold Gains Or Will Profit Booking Pull Markets Lower?

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Will Dalal Street Hold Gains Or Will Profit Booking Pull Markets Lower?

Stocks Market Today: Indian stock markets opened mildly higher on global cues, with Sensex and Nifty showing cautious optimism. Profit booking concerns persist as investors track sectoral moves, market breadth, and key stocks.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 26, 2026 13:32:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Will Dalal Street Hold Gains Or Will Profit Booking Pull Markets Lower?

Stock Market Today: Cautious Optimism Returns: Global Cues Cheer, But Traders Stay Alert

Dalal Street begins the day with a smile- but will it turn into a full rally or fade by closing bell? Supported by upbeat global cues, Indian markets opened with mild gains, yet traders remain cautious after recent profit booking. The big question for investors today: ride the momentum or wait for clearer signals?

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (26 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

  • Sensex: 82,309.87 (up 33.80 points, +0.04%)
  • Nifty 50: 25,515.35 (up 32.85 points, +0.13%)
  • Market Trend: Flat to mildly positive in the pre-opening session

Indian markets opened on a flat yet positive note in the pre-opening session, with Sensex and Nifty showing mild gains as traders remained cautious, tracking global cues and awaiting stronger directional triggers.

You Might Be Interested In

    Stock Market Opening Bell.

    • Sensex: 82,531.42 (up 255.35 points, +0.31%)
    • Nifty 50: 25,561.20 (up 78.70 points, +0.31%)
    • Market Breadth: 538 shares advanced, 276 declined, 84 unchanged
    • Trend: Positive opening supported by global cues
    • Top Gainers: HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Cipla
    • Top Losers: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, ITC, Eternal

    Indian markets opened higher on positive global cues, with Sensex and Nifty gaining over 0.3%. Broad market breadth remained positive as IT and auto stocks led advances while limited gains.

      Stocks To Watch Today

            • TCS: Company urges employees to actively use AI tools, even if it disrupts existing revenue models, signaling a strategic shift toward AI-led services.
            • Reliance Industries: Reliance Enterprise Intelligence becomes a step-down subsidiary after share allotment to a Meta unit.
            • IRFC: Government will not exercise the oversubscription option in OFS; company also secured a $400 million equivalent JPY loan via ECB.
            • Sanofi India: Q4 profit declined to ₹61.7 crore; revenue also fell year-on-year.

            Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Reliance Industries, SBI Life Insurance, IRFC, Zydus Lifesciences, Dr. Reddy’s, Lupin, NTPC Green Energy, RVNL And Many In Focus Today

            Stock Market On Wednesday

            The Indian markets showed initial strength at the start but finished the session almost unchanged, demonstrating to traders how quickly momentum can fade. The Nifty remained positive for most of the trading day, touching an intraday high of 25,652.60, but lost its early gains as profit booking emerged later in the session.

            The Sensex rose 50.15 points (0.06%) to close at 82,276.07, while the Nifty advanced 57.85 points (0.23%) to settle at 25,482.50. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, keeping the broader market sentiment positive.

            The session reflected cautious optimism as traders balanced global cues with profit booking. Auto, IT, metal, pharma, and healthcare sectors gained, while telecom, FMCG, and PSU banks saw mild declines.

            First published on: Feb 26, 2026 9:36 AM IST
            ——————————————–
            Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
            ————————————————–

            Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

            Tags: auto stocks IndiaDalal Street updateFebruary 26 market updateglobal cues marketindian stock market newsIT stocks rallyMarket Opening Bellmarket snapshot Indianifty todaysensex todayShare Market Newsstock market todayStocks to watch today

            RELATED News

            Rupee Outlook: INR To Hold Steady At Rs 90.40–91.20 Amid Equity Inflows, AI-Driven Services, and Strong Forex Reserves

            PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Coming Soon: Check Eligibility, KYC, and Land Verification to Stay Ready for ₹2,000 Payment Directly to Your Account

            Gold Rates Today: MCX and Global Prices Shine Amid Investor Curiosity – Find Out Where Gold is Cheapest

            Emkay Flags High Capex and ESOP Overhang at PhonePe; Data Centre Investments Yet to Demonstrate Operating Leverage

            Angel One Share Price in Focus: First-Ever 1:10 Stock Split Sparks Market Curiosity And Gains Attention As Split-Adjusted Trading Begins Today

            LATEST NEWS

            Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback: HC Stays Release Of Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

            Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

            Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

            When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

            CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

            Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

            Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

            What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

            Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

            Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

            Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Will Dalal Street Hold Gains Or Will Profit Booking Pull Markets Lower?

            Follow Us

            Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

            NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

            TOP CATEGORIES

            QUICK LINKS

            Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Will Dalal Street Hold Gains Or Will Profit Booking Pull Markets Lower?

            Follow Us

            Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

            NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

            TOP CATEGORIES

            Group Websites

            Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Will Dalal Street Hold Gains Or Will Profit Booking Pull Markets Lower?
            Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Will Dalal Street Hold Gains Or Will Profit Booking Pull Markets Lower?
            Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Will Dalal Street Hold Gains Or Will Profit Booking Pull Markets Lower?
            Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Will Dalal Street Hold Gains Or Will Profit Booking Pull Markets Lower?

            QUICK LINKS