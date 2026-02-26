Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Reliance Industries, SBI Life Insurance, IRFC, Zydus Lifesciences, Dr. Reddy’s, Lupin, NTPC Green Energy, RVNL And Many In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Let Make Your Portfolio Greener, Check out The Stocks In Focus Today

Positive international market movements, along with improving sentiment, are likely to support Indian equities in Thursday’s trading session. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 45 points higher at 25,674, indicating a strong start for the market. The positive tone continued until 8:28 AM, with GIFT Nifty at 25,680, up 42 points, keeping traders interested. The key question now is whether the market will sustain its early gains throughout the day or lose momentum as it approaches the weekend.

Global markets set a positive tone overnight, as technology stocks led gains in US indices. Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets in Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea advanced, while mainland China saw mild declines. For Indian investors, the situation presents a choice- whether Dalal Street will fully embrace global optimism or move forward with measured caution.

Stocks To Watch Today

IT & Technology

TCS: Company urges employees to actively use AI tools, even if it disrupts existing revenue models, signaling a strategic shift toward AI-led services.

KFin Technologies: CAMS–KFin joint venture MF Central transitions into a professionally governed entity with new leadership appointments.

Onward Technologies: US court vacated the order to freeze $1.258 million in funds and dismissed the case filed by a former employee.

Oil & Telecom / Conglomerate

Reliance Industries: Reliance Enterprise Intelligence becomes a step-down subsidiary after share allotment to a Meta unit.

Banking & Financial Services

SBI Life Insurance: Board declared an interim dividend of ₹2.7 per equity share for FY26.

IRFC: Government will not exercise the oversubscription option in OFS; company also secured a $400 million equivalent JPY loan via ECB.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Zydus Lifesciences: Plans to launch semaglutide injection for diabetes and obesity after patent expiry.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Likely to launch generic semaglutide injection in March under the brand name Obeda.

Lupin: Maharashtra GST department initiated inspection at the Mumbai office; no operational impact reported.

Sanofi India: Q4 profit declined to ₹61.7 crore; revenue also fell year-on-year.

Shaily Engineering Plastics: Signed ₹423 crore pharma supply agreement for pen injectors.

Infrastructure, Rail & Capital Goods

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): Received LOA from NMDC for township development in Chhattisgarh.

KP Energy: Won LOA for a 40.8 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Gujarat.

KSB: Q4 revenue increased, though profitability remained under pressure due to cost factors.

Real Estate

Lodha Developers: Acquired development rights for a Mumbai property worth ₹106.12 crore.

Renewable & Power

NTPC Green Energy: Commissioned 50 MW capacity of its Gujarat wind project.

ACME Solar Holdings: Commissioned the first phase of a battery energy storage project in Rajasthan.

Industrial & Manufacturing

Xtglobal Infotech: US subsidiary secured a $0.79 million AI engineering services contract.

Aditya Infotech: Promoters and institutional investors executed large block deals.

Results to Watch Today

Nova Iron & Steel

Vesuvius India

John Cockerill India

Indrayani Biotech

Corporate Actions

Ex-Dividend: Stratmont Industries

Stock Split Ex-Date: Angel One

F&O Ban: Sammaan Capital

