Home > Business > Did You Get Shares? Shree Ram Twistex Ltd IPO Allotment Out Today – Check Status, Refunds, and How to Check Allotment with a Step-by-Step Guide

Shree Ram Twistex IPO allotment will be finalized today after strong subscription of 43.66x. Investors can check status via registrar, NSE, or BSE while tracking refunds, demat credits, and listing.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 26, 2026 12:16:09 IST

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Allotment Date Today

Investors will soon get their long-awaited answer. The share allotment for the Shree Ram Twistex IPO will be finalised today, Thursday, February 26, bringing clarity after days of strong bidding excitement. The issue was subscribed 43.66 times by the closing day, raising one key question- did luck favor your portfolio? The IPO opened on February 23 and closed on February 25, attracting strong investor interest across categories. Applicants can now verify their allotment status on the registrar’s portal, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. For investors, today is all about results- whether celebrating an allotment or planning the next market move.

How To Check Shree Ram Twistex IPO Allotment Status

How To Check Status Via NSE Website

How To Check Via BSE Website

  • Go to the BSE IPO allotment page.

  • Select Equity under Issue Type.

  • Choose Shree Ram Twistex IPO from the Issue Name list.

  • Enter your Application Number or PAN to view the allotment status.

How To Check Via Registrar Website (Bigshare)

  • Visit the Bigshare IPO allotment page.

  • Select Shree Ram Twistex IPO from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter any one of the following details:

    • PAN Number

    • Beneficiary ID

    • Application Number (CAF)

  • Click Search to view your allotment status.

What Happens After Allotment Of Shree Ram Twistex IPO?

Investors can check how many shares have been allotted through the IPO allotment status page.

  • Shares allotted will be credited to demat accounts on Friday, February 27.

  • Refunds for unsuccessful applicants will also begin on February 27.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Key Dates and Subscription Snapshot

Category Details
Subscription Status The IPO was subscribed 43.66 times on the third and final day of bidding, reflecting strong investor demand.
IPO Opening Date February 23
IPO Closing Date February 25
Listing Date March 2
Listing Exchanges NSE and BSE

Shree Ram Twistex IPO GMP Today

The grey market trend for the Shree Ram Twistex IPO currently reflects cautious sentiment among investors. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹-6, indicating a possible discount listing. The estimated listing price is around ₹98, representing a 5.77% decline from the upper IPO price band of ₹104. Over the past 14 sessions, GMP has fluctuated between ₹-6 and ₹13.50, showing mixed market expectations. Despite strong subscription demand, grey market trends suggest that traders should be prepared for listing-day price fluctuations.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 9:11 AM IST
QUICK LINKS