Who Is Jane Fraser-Citigroup Raises CEO’s Pay To Record $42 Million-Check Her Net Worth

Citigroup C.N said on Thursday it had approved $42 million for CEO Jane Fraser's total compensation for 2025, up nearly 22% from a year earlier.

Last updated: February 13, 2026 19:48:16 IST

Citigroup C.N said on Thursday it had approved $42 million for CEO Jane Fraser’s total compensation for 2025, up nearly 22% from a year earlier.

Investors have cheered Fraser’s efforts to streamline management, cut jobs and sell businesses, boosting the stock 65.8% last year. It outperformed peers and an index tracking bank stocks by a wide margin.

Who Is Jane Fraser

Jane Fraser is the Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup.  

Since becoming CEO in March 2021, Jane has launched a multi-year strategy to modernize the bank for the digital age. She was named Chair of the Board in October 2025. 

During her over 20-year career at Citi, Jane has held leadership roles across Citi’s consumer and institutional businesses. Before becoming CEO, she was President of Citi and CEO of the Global Consumer Bank. She also served as Global Head of Strategy and M&A, CEO of Citi’s Private Bank and CEO of Citigroup Latin America, among other leadership roles. Jane joined Citi in 2004 in the Corporate and Investment Banking division. Before joining Citi, Jane was a Partner at McKinsey & Company.  

Jane serves on the Board of Directors of the Business Roundtable, the Council on Foreign Relations, the U.S. Saudi Business Council and the Partnership for New York City. She is Chair of the Financial Services Forum and a member of the Federal Reserve Bank’s Federal Advisory Council, Group of Thirty, Monetary Authority of Singapore’s International Advisory Panel, Harvard Business School’s Board of Dean’s Advisors, the Stanford Global Advisory Board and the Economic Club of New York. Jane has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and an M.A. in economics from Cambridge University. She is married with two children.

Net Worth of Jane Fraser

As of January 2025, estimates of Jane Fraser’s net worth is at least $8 million, primarily derived from her ownership of approximately 109,665 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at over $9 million.

In contrast, Benzinga reports her net worth at approximately $51.6 million, based on reported shares in Citigroup Inc.

The move follows similar hikes for top bosses at rivals Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as Wall Street giants gear up for what is widely expected to be a bumper year for dealmaking.

In a filing explaining the compensation, Citigroup highlighted record revenues across its core businesses, regulatory progress, and comparable pay for CEOs at similar financial institutions.

The compensation includes $1.5 million of base salary, $6.075 million in cash incentive and the rest in deferred incentives, the bank said on Thursday. Fraser had received $34.5 million in total compensation in 2024.

Reuters reported last week that Citigroup executives are becoming more optimistic that they will be able to finish compliance work on major regulatory punishments.

The lifting of the consent orders would be a monumental shift and enable Citigroup to sharpen its focus on profit growth after six years of intensive compliance work involving thousands of employees. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 7:34 PM IST
