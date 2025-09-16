Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You

Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You

In India, the government is the largest landowner. According to the Government Land Information System (GLIS), as of February 2021, the central government owned around 15,531 square kilometres of land.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 16, 2025 09:28:07 IST

Land has always been a symbol of power and wealth. Throughout history, many conflicts have been fought over land. Today as well it plays a major role in agriculture, housing, education, and industry. In India, land ownership carries great significance.

In India, the government is the largest landowner. According to the Government Land Information System (GLIS), as of February 2021, the central government owned around 15,531 square kilometres of land. This land is spread across 116 public sector undertakings and 51 central ministries. Interestingly, this area is larger than the total size of several countries, including Qatar, Jamaica, Lebanon, and Singapore.

Among government departments, the Ministry of Railways holds the maximum land at 2,926.6 sq. km. The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Coal follow closely with about 2,580.92 sq. km each. Other major holders include the Ministry of Power (1,806.69 sq. km), Heavy Industries (1,209.49 sq. km), and Shipping (1,146 sq. km).

According to News18, the second-largest landowner in India, after the government, is the Catholic Church. Estimates suggest the Church owns nearly 7 crore hectares (17.29 crore acres) of land, worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore. These properties include churches, schools, colleges, hospitals, and other institutions. Much of this land was acquired during British rule under the Indian Church Act of 1927. However, many disputes remain about the legitimacy of these acquisitions, with claims that some properties were forcefully occupied.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) manages Church land and institutions. By 2012, the Church ran thousands of hospitals, schools, and colleges across the country, making it one of India’s largest private service providers in education and healthcare.

ALSO READ: This Man Owns World’s Largest Car Collection, Has Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari In His Garage, Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, He Is…

Tags: biggest landowner in Indiacatholic churchWaqf Board

RELATED News

Consumer cos results to improve in 2nd half of FY26 on festive demand, GST reforms: Report
Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Enterprises, Wipro, JSW Energy, NCC, Indus Bank, John Cockerill India, Zydus And Many Other In Focus
India's wholesale inflation to remain at 0.5% for FY26: Report
Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI Trend Raises Cyber Safety Concerns; IPS Officer Issues Big Warning: ‘Be Cautious With…’
The GEEF hosts Global WaterTech Summit & Awards 2025 in ITC Maurya, New Delhi, India

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23 Highlights: Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand’s Heated Clash Leaves House Divided
"Prepare to be deported": Rubio Says visa revocations underway for foreigners celebrating Kirk's death
Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'
Actor Basil Joseph turns producer after launching production house, first film title teaser to be out soon
Indira Ekadashi 2025: When To Observe- September 16 or 17? Know The Date, Significance, and Rituals
Delhi BMW Crash Case: Accused Sent To 2-day Judicial Custody, Counsel Questions Culpable Homicide Section (304)
Cannes winner director Vimukthi Jayasundara's 'Spying Stars' trailer out ahead of its Busan International Film Festival world premiere
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka Raises The Bar With Most Fifties In T20Is
Chhattisgarh Government Upgrades Ex Gratia For Kin Of Fallen Soldiers To Rs 50 Lakh
New Mohun Bagan Super Giant signings could be decisive in ACL 2 campaign
Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You
Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You
Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You
Who Owns The Most Land In India After Government? Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Answer Will Surprise You

QUICK LINKS