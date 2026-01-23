LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For The First Time Since 2000; Check Out When And Where to Watch

Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For The First Time Since 2000; Check Out When And Where to Watch

India’s Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1, for the first time since 2000. Weekend timing ensures smooth approvals, early implementation, and gives traders time to analyze before markets open.

Union Budget 2026
Union Budget 2026

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 23, 2026 14:32:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For The First Time Since 2000; Check Out When And Where to Watch

Why India’s Union Budget 2026 is Happening on a Sunday This Year

The Indian Union Budget for 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1, which marks the first time this has happened since 2000. The timing of financial announcements during weekends may appear strange, but it serves a specific purpose. February 1 has been established as the official Budget date since 2017 because it provides Parliament with sufficient time to approve policies before they need to be implemented on April 1, which marks the beginning of the financial year.

You Might Be Interested In

Current practice allows for Sunday Budget presentations because they have existed before. The government will present its Budget on Sunday, which allows ministers to conduct their duties without interruptions from office operations and provides investors and analysts time to understand the information before markets begin on Monday. The government needs to implement budget execution according to its scheduled times while developing its strategies for executing the Budget. Sunday just became India’s smartest “working day” for money matters!

Weekend Union Budget Are Legally Smooth: No Barriers, Special Sessions Possible

The Union Budget can legally be presented on a weekend, as there are no constitutional or procedural restrictions. If needed, special parliamentary sessions can be convened to conduct essential business, ensuring that budget discussions and approvals proceed smoothly without delaying the fiscal schedule or government operations.

You Might Be Interested In

How Will Market React Sunday Union Budget

Traders, take note! A Sunday Budget is like getting the cheat sheet before an exam. On February 1, 2026, which falls on a Sunday, the Union Budget will announce its details, giving investors time to study the announcements before the BSE and NSE open for full trading on Monday.

The team makes zero last-minute urgent decisions, handling the situation through careful evaluation and strategy planning. You can sip your chai while examining the tax changes, spending programs, and incentives, which will help you decide your next moves. Presenting the Budget on a Sunday establishes it as the prime scheduling day, transforming a typically busy workday into a smarter start to the trading week.

Why February 1? The Smart Move Behind India’s Early Budget

The Indian government decided to change its budget schedule from the February-end financial crunch to a February 1 budget day system. This provides Parliament with sufficient time to approve one Appropriation Bill, which needs to be completed before March 31 to avoid the complicated process of “Vote on Account” approval.

The financial year begins on April 1 through a streamlined process, which avoids last-minute work and incomplete approvals. The government gains an early advantage through this systematic budget process, which generates financial resources for investors and the state.

Budget Session Kickoff: When And Where To Watch

The 2026 Budget Session kicks off on January 28, 2026, with the President addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Union Budget will be presented at 11 am on February 1, 2026. You can watch the live coverage on Doordarshan and the Government of India’s official YouTube channel.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: What Is Joint Taxation? How Couples Can File Together And…

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 2:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-9Union Budget 2026

RELATED News

PetBridge to Debut in Mumbai Through Inspira Bridge Events–Zoomark Global B2B Partnership

Hindustan Zinc Hits Record High As Silver Rally and Q3 Earnings Spark Investor Rush

India-EU Free Trade Deal Near Finish Line: What Is In The FTA, Who Gains More, And What Are The Big Red Flags?

Bandhan Bank Q3: Shares Jump 5% On Strong Performance And Upgrades

8th Pay Commission: Big Update As February 25 Meeting Could Shape Salary Hikes- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC’s Decision | Explained

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Thriller ‘Cheekatilo’ Out On OTT: Actress Shines In Serial Killer Drama; Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

When Will Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release? Aditya Dhar Drops A Cryptic Hint On Instagram, Sending Internet Into A Frenzy

Motorola Launches Signature In India: Powerful Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Introductory Offers Here

Shashi Tharoor ‘Mistreated’ By Rahul Gandhi? What Happened At Kochi Mahapanchayat That Led Thiruvananthapuram MP To Miss Key Congress Meet

Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For The First Time Since 2000; Check Out When And Where to Watch

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

‘VIP Chariot, Title Row’: Why Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Is At Loggerheads With Magh Mela Admin

Republic Day 2026 Rehearsal: Check Out Key Delhi Roads Closed, Metro Gates Restricted | Full Traffic Advisory

Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For The First Time Since 2000; Check Out When And Where to Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For The First Time Since 2000; Check Out When And Where to Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For The First Time Since 2000; Check Out When And Where to Watch
Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For The First Time Since 2000; Check Out When And Where to Watch
Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For The First Time Since 2000; Check Out When And Where to Watch
Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For The First Time Since 2000; Check Out When And Where to Watch

QUICK LINKS