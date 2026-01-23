Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For The First Time Since 2000; Check Out When And Where to Watch

Why India’s Union Budget 2026 is Happening on a Sunday This Year
The Indian Union Budget for 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1, which marks the first time this has happened since 2000. The timing of financial announcements during weekends may appear strange, but it serves a specific purpose. February 1 has been established as the official Budget date since 2017 because it provides Parliament with sufficient time to approve policies before they need to be implemented on April 1, which marks the beginning of the financial year.
Current practice allows for Sunday Budget presentations because they have existed before. The government will present its Budget on Sunday, which allows ministers to conduct their duties without interruptions from office operations and provides investors and analysts time to understand the information before markets begin on Monday. The government needs to implement budget execution according to its scheduled times while developing its strategies for executing the Budget. Sunday just became India’s smartest “working day” for money matters!
