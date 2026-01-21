What Is Joint Taxation? How Couples Can File Together And Cut Their Taxes; ICAI Proposes Optional System Ahead Of Budget 2026

What is Joint Taxation for Married Couples? ICAI Proposes Optional System Ahead of Budget 2026
Here’s one of the wildest tax-saving strategies you might hear this year! The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has suggested an optional joint taxation system for married couples, which could completely alter the way couples manage their finances. Instead of each spouse filing separate tax returns, they could merge their incomes and pay taxes on the basis of a single, consolidated Income Tax Return (ITR).
Just think of it: husband and wife as two tax filers, now potentially paying together as one, thus streamlining payments and simplifying household finances.
This proposal is not meant for single persons, but it is a chance for married couples to consider how to reduce their tax burden. At present, the incomes of the spouses are taxed separately and, in many cases, some exemptions that would apply to the couple are never claimed. Joint taxation would allow the couples to average their income, utilizing the exemptions to their maximum, and manage the deductions more efficiently. Besides tax savings, it is a quirky and fun way of running the household finances as a team, thus making budgeting a couple’s game rather than a solo fight.
Why Joint Taxation Could Be A Lifesaver For Couples?
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.