Amagi Media IPO Listing: Oversubscribed 30× Despite Lower Opening, Signaling Long-Term Growth

Amagi Media Labs IPO Listing Performance On Dalal Street
Amagi Media Labs finally went public on the market on Wednesday, January 21, but it was not very impressive for the investors. The stock started trading at ₹317 on the BSE, losing 12.19% from the IPO price of ₹361, while it was slightly higher at ₹318 during its debut on the NSE, still down 11.91%. Early investors experienced a bittersweet launch of the stock due to the excitement surrounding the listing. Market observers believe that this is a reality check after the hype, warning investors that even hot IPOs can fall on the first day. Do not miss it, this story is just starting.
Amagi Media IPO Key Details
Amagi Media Labs IPO Subscription
-
IPO received strong response during January 13–16 bidding period
-
Total bids: 82,40,12,260 shares against 2,72,66,589 shares on offer
-
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 37.36× subscription
-
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 33.77× subscription
-
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 9.31× subscription
Amagi Media Labs IPO Pricing and Valuation
-
IPO price band: ₹343–361 per share
-
Company valuation at upper band: over ₹7,800 crore
Issue Structure
-
Fresh issue: ₹816 crore
-
Offer-for-Sale (OFS): 2.7 crore shares worth ₹972.6 crore at upper price band
-
Total issue size: ₹1,788.6 crore
Amagi Media Labs IPO: Flat GMP, But Investor Appetite Soars
The debut of Amagi Media Labs IPO had investors on the edge, and the grey market premium (GMP) gave a hint of what was coming. With a GMP of -₹1, it signaled a flat start, slightly deflating the hype around the listing. But don’t count the excitement out just yet! The bidding period from January 13 to 16 saw a tremendous response, with over 30 times subscription. Total bids skyrocketed to 82,40,12,260 shares against just 2,72,66,589 on offer, showing that despite a cautious start in the market, investors clearly believe in Amagi’s long-term story.
