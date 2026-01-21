LIVE TV
Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2: ₹118–₹124 Price Band, Should You Subscribe? Everything Investors Need To Know

Shadowfax Technologies IPO opens January 20–22 with ₹118–₹124 price band. Strong subscription, ₹6 GMP, positive broker recommendations, and robust logistics growth make it a promising long-term investment opportunity.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO
Shadowfax Technologies IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 21, 2026 10:03:01 IST

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2: ₹118–₹124 Price Band, Should You Subscribe? Everything Investors Need To Know

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Opened on January 20, Closes January 22; Price Band Set at ₹118–₹124

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Shadowfax Technologies opened on January 20 and is scheduled to conclude on January 22, 2026, offering investors an opportunity to participate in India’s rapidly expanding logistics space. The company has fixed a price band of ₹118–₹124 per share, drawing attention to its growing presence in the last-mile delivery segment.

Shadowfax IPO: Issue Details, Subscription, Allotment & Lead Managers

Category Details
IPO Issue Type Combination of Fresh Issue and Offer for Sale (OFS)
Total Issue Size ₹1,907 crore
Fresh Issue ₹1,000 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹907 crore
Day 1 Subscription Status (Overall) 47%
Retail Investors 1.11× subscribed
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 38% subscribed
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 22% subscribed
Likely Allotment Date 23 January 2026
Expected Listing Date 28 January 2026
Lead Managers ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India, JM Financial

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Grey Market Premium Signals Positive Sentiment

Shadowfax Technologies shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹6 today, suggesting mild optimism among investors ahead of the listing. This indicates early demand for the IPO, reflecting cautious but positive sentiment in the market as traders anticipate the company’s debut on the bourses.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Allotment & Listing Date

  • Likely allotment date: 23 January 2026

  • Expected listing date: 28 January 2026

Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Should You Hit “Apply”?

The IPO of Shadowfax Technologies is attracting a lot of positivity from different quarters. BP Equities has given it a thumbs-up and has mentioned the strong industry tailwinds that, besides the high P/E of 155 times, will still offer profitability.

Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities has the same opinion as the previous one and has pointed to the good revenue increase and profit margin enhancement but said the P/S valuation of 2.8 times is on the high side. The other four brokerages, namely Cholamandalam, SMIFS, Sushil Finance, and Ventura Securities, have also expressed the same opinion. The common point among all is that the long-term growth potential of the IPO is taking it to the next level.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Jan 21, 2026 10:02 AM IST
Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2: ₹118–₹124 Price Band, Should You Subscribe? Everything Investors Need To Know

