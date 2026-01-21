Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2: ₹118–₹124 Price Band, Should You Subscribe? Everything Investors Need To Know

The IPO of Shadowfax Technologies is attracting a lot of positivity from different quarters. BP Equities has given it a thumbs-up and has mentioned the strong industry tailwinds that, besides the high P/E of 155 times, will still offer profitability.

Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities has the same opinion as the previous one and has pointed to the good revenue increase and profit margin enhancement but said the P/S valuation of 2.8 times is on the high side. The other four brokerages, namely Cholamandalam, SMIFS, Sushil Finance, and Ventura Securities, have also expressed the same opinion. The common point among all is that the long-term growth potential of the IPO is taking it to the next level.