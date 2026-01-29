LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi ajit pawar death agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Is the Stock Market Down Ahead of Economic Survey 2026? Rupee at Record Low, Crude Rises, FIIs Sell as Sensex And Nifty Falls

Why Is the Stock Market Down Ahead of Economic Survey 2026? Rupee at Record Low, Crude Rises, FIIs Sell as Sensex And Nifty Falls

Stock market today: Indian markets slipped ahead of the Economic Survey as FII selling, a record-low rupee, rising crude prices, and geopolitical tensions triggered risk aversion, wiping out investor wealth across segments.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 29, 2026 12:23:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is the Stock Market Down Ahead of Economic Survey 2026? Rupee at Record Low, Crude Rises, FIIs Sell as Sensex And Nifty Falls

Stock Market Today: Why is market falling today ahead of Economic Survey 2026

You Might Be Interested In

The Indian stock market started the trading day on January 29 on a shaky note, as investors sold stocks amid rising international conflict and ahead of the scheduled release of the Economic Survey of India. Profit booking dominated the morning session, keeping traders on edge as they searched for fresh cues on the economy’s direction. The Sensex lost more than 600 points, slipping 0.80% to an intraday low of 81,707.94, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.70% to 25,159.80. With global uncertainty lingering and key policy signals expected within hours, markets opted for caution, reminding investors that heavy news flow often translates into heightened volatility.

Why Is the Stock Market Down? Here’s What’s Spooking Investors

  • Persistent FII Selling Pressure
    Foreign institutional investors continue to sell Indian stocks, having offloaded more than ₹43,000 crore during January 2023. Experts warn that unless the Budget delivers a strong surprise, this selling pressure could continue to weigh on the market.

    You Might Be Interested In

  • Crude Oil Prices Jump
    Brent crude prices have risen by almost 2%, bringing them close to the $70 per barrel mark. Since India relies heavily on oil imports, elevated prices could strain government finances, push up inflation, weaken the rupee, and hurt corporate profitability.

  • Rupee Slides to a Record Low
    The Indian rupee has hit an all-time low of 92 against the US dollar, creating a negative market environment. Persistent capital outflows, rising crude oil prices, and global political instability are pressuring the currency. A weaker rupee may further discourage foreign investors.

  • Caution Ahead of Union Budget 2026
    Investors are staying cautious ahead of the Budget announcement, expecting limited major financial commitments. While growth support is already in place, concerns remain over the lack of fresh triggers for short-term market gains.

  • Rising US–Iran Geopolitical Tensions
    Escalating tensions between the US and Iran have increased global anxiety as both sides ramp up military activity. Iran’s warning of a strong response to any US attack has revived fears of a possible war, raising concerns over higher fuel costs, rising inflation, and disruptions to global economic growth.

Sell-Off Spreads, Wallets Feel the Pinch

The pain on Dalal Street extended beyond the main market indices, affecting all market segments. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks joined the slide, with BSE’s broader indices slipping up to 0.70%, flashing a clear “risk-off” signal. Investors slowed activity as they focused on protecting their investments, but the cost was steep. The stock market lost more than ₹3 lakh crore in investor wealth during the first hour of trading. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at ₹456.3 lakh crore at 10:15 am, down from ₹459.5 lakh crore in the previous session. The market showed that when panic sets in, it impacts all segments, shifting the focus firmly from return-seeking to capital protection.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Rupee Crashes Near 92, Indian Stock Market Today Reel Under Global Pressure
First published on: Jan 29, 2026 12:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: crude oil pricesEconomic Survey 2026FII sellingglobal geopolitical tensionsindian stock marketnifty todayrupee at record lowsensex todaystock market todaywhy market falling today

RELATED News

Silver Smashes ₹4 Lakh Barrier, Gold Crosses ₹1.75 Lakh, Precious Metals Hit Lifetime High; Here’s What Investors Need to Know

What the Economic Survey 2026 Means for Investors? Key Insights On India’s GDP, Jobs, Market Outlook; Here’s Where To Find It

Rupee Crashes Near 92, Indian Stock Market Today Reel Under Global Pressure

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex and Nifty Under Pressure as Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Global Tensions

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, ONGC, Reliance Industries, SBI Life, L&T, Mahindra, RVNL, ACC, TVS, Biocon, Cupid, Thyrocare and many other in focus

LATEST NEWS

What is the difference between a demat and a trading account?

UPSC CSE 2026 Notification Coming Soon? Check Expected Date, Number Of Vacancies And How To Apply – Step By Step Guide

Why Is the Stock Market Down Ahead of Economic Survey 2026? Rupee at Record Low, Crude Rises, FIIs Sell as Sensex And Nifty Falls

Who Is Saurabh Joshi? BJP Leader Wins Chandigarh Mayor Election By 18 Votes Against AAP’s 11

Ajit Pawar Once Praised ‘Smooth Landings’ By Women Pilots, Post Resurfaces After Baramati Plane Crash, His Journey Ended On A Flight With A Woman Pilot

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death Amid Viral MMS Video Controversy: Jodhpur Preacher Found Dead, Her Instagram Post Said…

Rajasthan Man Kicks Woman Dancing At Barmer Event, Crowd Watches In Silence; Netizens Demand Arrest | Shocking Video

Delhi Police SWAT Commando Dies After Husband, A Defence Ministry Clerk, Attacks Her With Dumbbell

UEFA Champions League: Kylian Mbappe Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal Record, But Real Madrid Suffer Shock Defeat

White America, WAGA Row To Beach Wars: Why Elon Musk And Vinod Khosla Are Publicly At War Again

Why Is the Stock Market Down Ahead of Economic Survey 2026? Rupee at Record Low, Crude Rises, FIIs Sell as Sensex And Nifty Falls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is the Stock Market Down Ahead of Economic Survey 2026? Rupee at Record Low, Crude Rises, FIIs Sell as Sensex And Nifty Falls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is the Stock Market Down Ahead of Economic Survey 2026? Rupee at Record Low, Crude Rises, FIIs Sell as Sensex And Nifty Falls
Why Is the Stock Market Down Ahead of Economic Survey 2026? Rupee at Record Low, Crude Rises, FIIs Sell as Sensex And Nifty Falls
Why Is the Stock Market Down Ahead of Economic Survey 2026? Rupee at Record Low, Crude Rises, FIIs Sell as Sensex And Nifty Falls
Why Is the Stock Market Down Ahead of Economic Survey 2026? Rupee at Record Low, Crude Rises, FIIs Sell as Sensex And Nifty Falls

QUICK LINKS