Why Some Sports Fans Are Furious About Disney’s New ESPN App

Global streaming access to ESPN’s full content begins at Disney. The company has officially launched its new ESPN leading streaming app on Thursday, offering sports fans worldwide with straight admission to the full ESPN content listing for the first time separately from the old-style TV bundles.

The timing overlaps with the kick-off of the football season, marking a huge shift in the digital strategy of ESPN.

The new app suggests two basic subscription levels:

(1) ESPN Select and

(2) ESPN Unlimited.

The Select plan, valued at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year, comprises over 32,000 live events, studio shows, and exclusive content. The Unlimited plan, priced at $29.99 monthly or $299.99 annually, covers more than 47,000 live events per annum, together with the NCAA championships, PGA Championship, and the Australian Open.

For the current pay-TV customers, access to the app will be comprised at no extra cost.

Streaming Bundles and Competitive Pricing

The ESPN Unlimited plan can similarly be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu. The ad-supported pack is accessible at a promotional price of $29.99 per month for the first year, with an ad-free choice offered at $44.99 per month.

A distinct package with Fox Corp’s new Fox One streaming platform is set to be introduced on October 2, 2025. The joint ESPN and Fox One package will cost $39.99 per month. Fox One consist of Fox’s full choice of news and sports programming.

Expanded Content and Upcoming Deals

ESPN’s new streaming app will host all content from ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN on ABC, and the SEC Network. Features also comprise imaginary sports tools, betting integrations, and a rising collection of documentaries.

The platform is similarly growing through major deals. ESPN developed U.S. rights to WWE’s key events, together with WrestleMania, and entered a strategic association with the NFL, which comprises the acquisition of the NFL Network.

