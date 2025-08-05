LIVE TV
Home > Business > Will Jyoti Global Plast Be the Next Big Listing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Jyoti Global Plast’s IPO, open from August 4–6, 2025, is attracting cautious investor interest with a 3.22x overall subscription. The Mumbai-based plastic and FRP moulding company serves automotive and aerospace sectors, aiming to capitalize on India’s growing market.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 5, 2025 19:48:23 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jyoti Global Plast Limited has opened on August 4, 2025. The IPO is attracting attention from investors looking to tap into India’s growing plastic and fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) moulding industry.

The ₹35.44 crore public issue, which opened on August 4, will remain open for bidding until August 6. 

Key IPO Details

•    Price Band: ₹62 to ₹66 per share
•    Minimum Investment: ₹132,000 (for 2,000 shares)
•    Lot Size: 2,000 shares
•    Maximum Lot: 14,000 shares (for ₹924,000)
•    Bid Opening Date: August 4, 2025
•    Bid Closing Date: August 6, 2025
•    Allotment Date: August 7, 2025
•    Listing Date: August 11, 2025

Subscription Status on Day 2

As of Day 2, the IPO has been subscribed 3.22 times overall. Segment-wise investor participation is as follows:

•    Retail Individual Investors: 3.98x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.01x
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 6.87x
(Data: August 05, 2028 | 07:40 PM)

The initial demand indicates cautious investor interest in the company’s long-term prospects.

Jyoti Global Plast Limited: Company Background

Jyoti Global Plast Limited is a Mumbai-based company operating in the plastic and FRP moulding space, primarily serving the automotive, industrial packaging, and aerospace sectors.

The company offers comprehensive solutions, including custom moulding, drone components, and anti-drone systems. 

Founded in 2004, Jyoti Global Plast is headquartered in Navi Mumbai. The company has steadily expanded its capabilities and reach, positioning itself as a key player in its domain. Its clientele includes prominent names such as an Indian subsidiary of a US-listed company, reflecting its robust business model and market relevance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors are advised to do their own research and consult a registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

