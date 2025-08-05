Knowledge Realty REIT IPO Opens: Can This ₹4,800 Cr Bet Reshape India’s Commercial Property Market?

The Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO is opened for subscription today. The IPO aims to raise up to ₹4,800 crore through its three-day issue window ending August 7. Investors are closely watching this initial public offering, marking one of the major REIT IPOs in recent months.

Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the offer includes strategic investor allocation of 120 million units and an anchor portion of 162 million units, with the remainder available to public investors. The price band is fixed at ₹95–₹100 per unit, and investors can bid in lots of 150 units or multiples thereof.

This REIT is expected to offer exposure to a diversified portfolio of commercial office assets across major Indian metros, capitalizing on the ongoing revival in the commercial real estate sector. The issue size and pricing suggest strong institutional backing, while retail investors are evaluating the yield potential in a high-interest rate environment.

Key IPO Dates & Allotment Timeline

• Issue Opens: August 5, 2025

• Issue Closes: August 7, 2025

• Price Range: ₹95-₹100

• Bid Lot: 150 Units

• Minimum Order Quantity: 150 Units

As of Day 1, the IPO has been subscribed overall 0.25 times (Data Aug 05, 2025 | 14:38 PM)

The IPO is being managed by a consortium of leading investment banks including Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, JM Financial Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited

Market Outlook

Investor sentiment remains measured on Day 1, with expectations of stronger demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and HNIs as the issue progresses. With real estate markets showing signs of stability, Knowledge Realty Trust’s REIT listing could be a key barometer for future sectoral listings.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors are advised to do their own research and consult a registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

