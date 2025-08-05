LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Knowledge Realty REIT IPO Opens: Can This ₹4,800 Cr Bet Reshape India’s Commercial Property Market?

Knowledge Realty REIT IPO Opens: Can This ₹4,800 Cr Bet Reshape India’s Commercial Property Market?

Knowledge Realty Trust’s ₹4,800 crore REIT IPO opened today, offering exposure to prime commercial assets across India. With strategic and anchor investor participation, the issue is drawing institutional interest, potentially signaling renewed confidence in India’s commercial real estate market.

Knowledge Realty REIT IPO Opens: Can This ₹4,800 Cr Bet Reshape India’s Commercial Property Market?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 5, 2025 14:54:16 IST

The Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO is opened for subscription today. The IPO aims to raise up to ₹4,800 crore through its three-day issue window ending August 7. Investors are closely watching this initial public offering, marking one of the major REIT IPOs in recent months.

Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the offer includes strategic investor allocation of 120 million units and an anchor portion of 162 million units, with the remainder available to public investors. The price band is fixed at ₹95–₹100 per unit, and investors can bid in lots of 150 units or multiples thereof.

This REIT is expected to offer exposure to a diversified portfolio of commercial office assets across major Indian metros, capitalizing on the ongoing revival in the commercial real estate sector. The issue size and pricing suggest strong institutional backing, while retail investors are evaluating the yield potential in a high-interest rate environment.

Key IPO Dates & Allotment Timeline

•    Issue Opens: August 5, 2025
•    Issue Closes: August 7, 2025
•    Price Range: ₹95-₹100
•    Bid Lot: 150 Units
•    Minimum Order Quantity: 150 Units

As of Day 1, the IPO has been subscribed overall 0.25 times (Data Aug 05, 2025 | 14:38 PM)

The IPO is being managed by a consortium of leading investment banks including Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, JM Financial Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited

Market Outlook

Investor sentiment remains measured on Day 1, with expectations of stronger demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and HNIs as the issue progresses. With real estate markets showing signs of stability, Knowledge Realty Trust’s REIT listing could be a key barometer for future sectoral listings.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors are advised to do their own research and consult a registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO: Will Eco-Friendly Focus Drive Growth For SME Investors?

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

US Tariff Threats And FII Outflows Pressure Rupee To ₹87.82
Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO Day 2: Can This ₹45 Cr Eco-Friendly Push Turn Into An SME Success Story?
RBI’s Rate Reveal: Sanjay Malhotra To Unveil August Policy On This Day– Will Markets Cheer Or Brace?
Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Out! Check Status And Other Details
India Services Sector Growth Strengthens: PMI Hits 60.5, Hiring Slows

LATEST NEWS

5 Everyday Habits That Are Secretly Damaging Your Skin and Scalp
Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Sab Sikhana Padta Hai’ Banter With Mohammed Siraj Goes Viral After Oval Test Win – Watch
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Heads Of State’s Streaming Triumph And The Power Of Storytelling
PM Modi to Inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan, India’s First Sustainable Central Secretariat Building
Delia Ramirez Says She’s ‘Guatemalan Before American’ – Now Republicans Want Her Deported
UK Launches ‘One In, One Out’ Migrant Deal with France – What It Means & How It Will Work
West Bengal: Large Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Seized From A Flat
Kalyan Banerjee Attacks Mahua Moitra After Resigning As TMC Chief Whip
George Clooney Fires Back: ‘I Don’t Care What Critics Say’ – Actor Shuts Down Haters With Bold Response
Sachin Tendulkar And James Anderson Absent At Trophy Ceremony: Where Were Cricket’s Greatest?
Knowledge Realty REIT IPO Opens: Can This ₹4,800 Cr Bet Reshape India’s Commercial Property Market?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Knowledge Realty REIT IPO Opens: Can This ₹4,800 Cr Bet Reshape India’s Commercial Property Market?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Knowledge Realty REIT IPO Opens: Can This ₹4,800 Cr Bet Reshape India’s Commercial Property Market?
Knowledge Realty REIT IPO Opens: Can This ₹4,800 Cr Bet Reshape India’s Commercial Property Market?
Knowledge Realty REIT IPO Opens: Can This ₹4,800 Cr Bet Reshape India’s Commercial Property Market?
Knowledge Realty REIT IPO Opens: Can This ₹4,800 Cr Bet Reshape India’s Commercial Property Market?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?