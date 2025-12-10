Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

According to reports, SpaceX has already started discussions with financial institutions and banks over the possibility of going public, and the IPO is likely to be held in June or July 2026.

This is and will be marking a significant milestone for Elon Musk’s private rocket empire, as it indicates the company might allow the public to invest in it.

In 2020, Musk indicated that the company’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, would go public when its revenue growth became “smooth and predictable.” After years of global satellite network development and expansion, the long-awaited moment seems to be here. SpaceX fans and investors might finally get the opportunity to own a piece of the space race.

SpaceX IPO Key Details

Purpose of the IPO: Funds expected to be used for developing space-based data centers. Includes purchasing necessary chips, as discussed by Musk with Baron Capital.

Revenue Projections: $15 billion expected in 2025. $22–24 billion projected in 2026. Majority of revenue expected from Starlink.

Comparison and Valuation: IPO could place SpaceX among the few companies with a $1 trillion valuation. Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is the only completed IPO to cross $1 trillion, debuting at $1.7 trillion in December 2019.



SpaceX Secondary Share Sale Rumors