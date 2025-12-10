LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment anchor investors elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment anchor investors elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment anchor investors elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment anchor investors elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment anchor investors elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment anchor investors elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment anchor investors elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment anchor investors elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

SpaceX IPO: SpaceX plans a blockbuster IPO in 2026, targeting over $25 billion and a $1 trillion valuation. Fans and investors eagerly await, while Musk dismisses secondary share sale rumors.

SpaceX (Pic:X)
SpaceX (Pic:X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 10, 2025 11:21:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

SpaceX Plans 2026 IPO To Be Hitting Wall Street Next Year

Get ready, SpaceX enthusiasts, Elon Musk’s rocket empire might be making its way to the stock market in 2026! There are rumors that the company is considering an IPO that would bring in more than $25 billion, with a valuation that might exceed $1 trillion. For those who have been following Musk’s space adventures, this is definitely exciting, your preferred manufacturer of private rockets may already have a public ticker. It is said that banks are already being consulted, and a possible launch could be around June or July. What if you could actually say that you have a share in the company that is sending Starlink satellites into orbit? For the observers of SpaceX, this is not simply news, it is a cosmic event.

SpaceX IPO: What Is The Timeline And Discussions?

According to reports, SpaceX has already started discussions with financial institutions and banks over the possibility of going public, and the IPO is likely to be held in June or July 2026.

This is and will be marking a significant milestone for Elon Musk’s private rocket empire, as it indicates the company might allow the public to invest in it.

In 2020, Musk indicated that the company’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, would go public when its revenue growth became “smooth and predictable.” After years of global satellite network development and expansion, the long-awaited moment seems to be here. SpaceX fans and investors might finally get the opportunity to own a piece of the space race.

SpaceX IPO Key Details

  • Purpose of the IPO:

    • Funds expected to be used for developing space-based data centers.

    • Includes purchasing necessary chips, as discussed by Musk with Baron Capital.

  • Revenue Projections:

    • $15 billion expected in 2025.

    • $22–24 billion projected in 2026.

    • Majority of revenue expected from Starlink.

  • Comparison and Valuation:

    • IPO could place SpaceX among the few companies with a $1 trillion valuation.

    • Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is the only completed IPO to cross $1 trillion, debuting at $1.7 trillion in December 2019.

SpaceX Secondary Share Sale Rumors

Recent media reports speculated that SpaceX might sell additional shares, which could put the company’s worth at $800 billion, and only OpenAI would be able to contest it as the private firm with the highest value in the world. Nonetheless, Elon Musk criticized these reports and called them inaccurate, thus shifting the attention of investors and the public to the upcoming IPO.

(With Inputs From Reuters)
Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Meesho, Aequs, Swiggy, Highway Infrastructure, Zydus Lifesciences, GPT Infra, Dilip Buildcon, Anupam Rasayan, Tata Power, Hudco and Nalco And Others In Focus
First published on: Dec 10, 2025 11:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskhome-hero-pos-7IPO timelineopenaiprivate rocket companysecondary share saleSpaceX cosmic eventSpaceX investorsSpaceX IPOSpaceX news 2026SpaceX revenueSpaceX sharesSpaceX stockSpaceX valuationStarlink IPOwall street

RELATED News

Meesho IPO Debut: Shares Soar 46% On Dalaal Street As E-Commerce Giant Makes Historic Market Entry, IPO Funds Set To Fuel Growth

H-1B Interviews Postponed As US Tightens Screening – Every New Visa Rule Under Trump Administration Explained And How It Hits Indian Applicants

Aequs Share Price: Debut Soars 13% On NSE, Aerospace Precision Firm Captures Investor Attention

Stock Market Today: Mixed Start as Traders Eye Global Cues, Corporate Moves, and Key Insights Ahead of Today’s Market

Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing

LATEST NEWS

Praggnanandhaa Makes History As First Indian To Qualify For Candidates 2026, A Look At His Strategy

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

Realme P4x Launched In India For 15,499 With 7000mAh Big Battery, Reverse Charging And Premium Features

Which Mountain Range Is the Oldest In The World?

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (10.12.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Puducherry Under 19 Head Coach Suffers Severe Injuries After Being Assaulted By Cricketers Over Non Selection

Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing

Stocks To Watch Today: Meesho, Aequs, Swiggy, Highway Infrastructure, Zydus Lifesciences, GPT Infra, Dilip Buildcon, Anupam Rasayan, Tata Power, Hudco and Nalco And Others In Focus

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO
Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO
Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO
Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

QUICK LINKS