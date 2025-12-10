Stocks To Watch Today: Meesho, Aequs, Swiggy, Highway Infrastructure, Zydus Lifesciences, GPT Infra, Dilip Buildcon, Anupam Rasayan, Tata Power, Hudco and Nalco And Others In Focus

LIVE TV
Markets eye a cautious start as traders await the US Fed’s final rate decision. Mixed global cues, muted GIFT Nifty signals, and key stock-specific developments will guide today’s trading sentiment.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 10, 2025 08:51:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning, traders!
If you’re scanning the markets looking for direction, today’s setup comes with drama, uncertainty, and just enough suspense to keep every “Stocks to Watch” reader hooked.

The US Fed’s final interest rate decision of the year looms large, and benchmark indices are moving cautiously, almost as if they know something big is about to drop. Anticipation of the Fed call, paired with mixed global cues, is likely to steer Sensex and Nifty50 through a jittery opening.

At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures signaled a soft start, slipping 52.7 points to 25,907.5. By 8:34 AM, it was still struggling to find its footing, trading at 25,905.50, down 7 points or 0.03%. A slow start, but one that hints at the market’s nerves ahead of the Fed verdict.

Across Asia, traders appeared slightly more optimistic. Markets in the region were mostly higher as investors awaited China’s key inflation print and the all-important Fed decision, where another 25-basis-point rate cut is widely expected, following the trims in September and October.

Asian market snapshot:

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200: +0.2%

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225: +0.82%

  • Topix: +0.65%

  • South Korea’s Kospi: +0.22%

Overnight in the US, Wall Street opted for caution:

  • S&P 500 dipped 0.09%

  • Nasdaq inched up 0.13%

  • Dow Jones slipped 179 points or 0.38%

With global markets holding their breath, the big question for traders today is simple:
Will the Fed deliver exactly what’s expected, or will it throw in a twist?

Stay alert, stay sharp, this is one of those mornings where a single line from Powell could set the tone for the entire trading day.

Stocks To Watch Today

Infrastructure & Engineering

  • Highway Infrastructure: Received ₹328.8 crore LOA from NHAI for operating Kaza Fee Plaza in Andhra Pradesh.

  • IRB Infrastructure Developers: Gross toll collection up 15.8% YoY to ₹716.1 crore in November.

  • GPT Infraprojects: Declared L1 bidder for ₹199.17 crore bridge substructure project by North Eastern Railway, UP.

  • HG Infra Engineering: GST Department closes FY23 show-cause notice with nil tax, interest, and penalty.

Power & Utilities

  • Tata Power: Commissioned 400 kV Koteshwar–Rishikesh line enabling evacuation of 1,000 MW hydropower to northern states.

Metals & Mining

  • Nalco: Board approves awarding Pottangi Bauxite Mines MDO contract to Dilip Buildcon; base mining charge ₹423/ton for 25 years.

Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals

  • Anupam Rasayan: To acquire Jayhawk Fine Chemicals (US) for $150 million; EPS-accretive.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Zydus Lifesciences: Subsidiary signs exclusive deal with Formycon AG to license and supply Keytruda biosimilar FYB206 for US & Canada.

Food, Dairy & FMCG

  • Swiggy: Opens QIP at ₹390.51 per share to raise up to ₹10,000 crore.

  • Godrej Industries (Godrej Agrovet): Creamline Dairy to invest ₹150 crore in Telangana facility; group’s planned state investments exceed ₹10,000 crore.

Technology & Payments

  • Pine Labs: Setu launches India’s first agentic bill-payment experience; available on ChatGPT and Claude.

Industrial Materials

  • Graphite India: Signs exclusive partnership with Kivoro to bring graphene-based HTA tech to India’s corrugated paperboard industry.

Housing & Financing

  • HUDCO: Board to meet on Dec 12 to consider raising up to ₹2,500 crore via NCDs.

Auto Components

  • NRB Bearings: CFO Raman Malhotra resigns (Dec 13); Dhara Dhedhi appointed Interim CFO from Dec 14.

Bulk Deals

  • JSW Energy: GQG Partners sells 1.52 crore shares (0.87%) for ₹676.7 crore at ₹444 each.

  • Anand Rathi Wealth:

    • SBI MF buys 6.02 lakh shares (0.7%) for ₹168.8 crore.

    • Amit Rathi sells 20 lakh shares (2.4%) for ₹560 crore.

    • Fahim Sultan Ali buys 3.54 lakh shares for ₹196 crore.

Listings

  • Mainboard: Meesho, Aequs, Vidya Wires

  • SME: Shri Kanha Stainless

F&O Ban

  • In Ban: Bandhan Bank, Sammaan Capital

  • Out of Ban: Kaynes Technology India

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 8:50 AM IST
