LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections Ajit Agarkar IVF bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections Ajit Agarkar IVF bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections Ajit Agarkar IVF bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections Ajit Agarkar IVF
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections Ajit Agarkar IVF bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections Ajit Agarkar IVF bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections Ajit Agarkar IVF bangladesh canada man latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections Ajit Agarkar IVF
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Zota Health Care Raises INR 350 Crore via QIP, Onboards MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty as Brand Ambassadors

Zota Health Care Raises INR 350 Crore via QIP, Onboards MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty as Brand Ambassadors

Zota Health Care Raises INR 350 Crore via QIP, Onboards MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty as Brand Ambassadors

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 25, 2025 19:19:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zota Health Care Raises INR 350 Crore via QIP, Onboards MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty as Brand Ambassadors

You Might Be Interested In

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 25: Zota Health Care Limited (NSE: ZOTA), a leading generics pharmacy retailer in India, has raised Rs 350 crores from a group of marquee investors through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue and signed former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as its brand ambassadors.

The Surat-headquartered company allotted 22,80,130 shares to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), including foreign portfolio investors, alternative investment funds, and mutual funds, at an issue price of Rs. 1,535 per share. Investors who participated in the issue include Valiant Partners, 360 ONE, Prashant Jain-led 3P Investment Managers, White Oak Capital, Sanshi Fund-I and Turnaround Opportunities Fund, among others.

You Might Be Interested In

Commenting on the successful fundraiser, Ketan Zota, Chairman of Zota Health Care Limited, said the continued support from institutional investors reflected confidence in the company’s long-term strategy and business model.

 “We are grateful for the trust and support shown by our investors. It is particularly encouraging to see several existing investors participate in the QIP, reaffirming their belief in our vision and growth plans,” he said.

The proceeds from the QIP will be used primarily to accelerate the nationwide expansion of generic pharmacy stores. Zota Health Care aims to open more than 5,000 generic pharmacy stores across India by March 2029, supported by the fresh capital and cash flows from its mature store network.

“As of now, we operate 1,373 Company-Owned Company-Operated (COCO) stores and 880 Franchisee-Owned Franchisee-Operated (FOFO) stores across the country. In addition, around 400 COCO stores are at various stages of development,” Mr. Zota said.

Zota Health Care has witnessed steady improvement in per-store revenues, driven by increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for affordable medicines. The company focuses on offering quality generic medicines at significantly lower prices compared to branded alternatives, making essential medicines more accessible to a wider population.

Website – https://www.zotahealthcare.com/

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 7:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

AGEL Tops Global Green Utilities Rankings In Climate Push: UK Based Energy Intelligence

Gold and Silver Price Today on 25 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Hikes Entry-Level Salaries; Offers Up To Rs 21 Lakh For Graduates In Specialised Technology Roles

What Navi Mumbai Airport Means for Mumbai: How it Will Ease Air Traffic Crunch and Boost India’s Global Aviation Hub Plans

Advocate Shubham Awasthi Honored with Prestigious “40 Under 40 Lawyer Award”

LATEST NEWS

What Qualifies As Tea? FSSAI Flags ‘Herbal’ And ‘Flower Tea’ Labels As Misleading, Warns Of Necessary Action

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’: Searching for Instagram Captions For Your Festive Pics? These Quirky Quotes Will Make Sure Your Photos Get Flooded With Likes

Why Is The Release Of Epstein Files Continuously Getting Delayed? DOJ Says, ‘May Need A Few More Weeks’

Christmas Miracle: Arkansas Man Wins $1.8 Billion In Lottery, Second-Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever in US History

Who Was Amrit Mandal? Another Hindu Man Lynched To Death Just Days After Horrific Killing Of Dipu Chandra Das

‘Papa, I Cannot Bear the Pain’: Indian-Origin Father of Three Dies After 8-Hour ER Wait in Canada, Here’s What Happened

From PS5s To Smartwatches: Order These Last-Minute Christmas Gifts From Zepto, Blinkit, And Instamart

Indian Army Personnel Allowed To Use Instagram, However Conditions Apply

‘Americans Are The Favourites, Then We Got…’ World No.1 Magnus Carlsen Places Indian Champion R Praggnanandhaa At Third Spot Among Top Contenders

‘Lion King’ Actor Imani Smith Stabbed to Death at 25, Boyfriend Charged with Murder

Zota Health Care Raises INR 350 Crore via QIP, Onboards MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty as Brand Ambassadors

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zota Health Care Raises INR 350 Crore via QIP, Onboards MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty as Brand Ambassadors

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zota Health Care Raises INR 350 Crore via QIP, Onboards MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty as Brand Ambassadors
Zota Health Care Raises INR 350 Crore via QIP, Onboards MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty as Brand Ambassadors
Zota Health Care Raises INR 350 Crore via QIP, Onboards MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty as Brand Ambassadors
Zota Health Care Raises INR 350 Crore via QIP, Onboards MS Dhoni and Suniel Shetty as Brand Ambassadors

QUICK LINKS