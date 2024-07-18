West Indies Win Toss, Opt To Field Against England In 2ND Test

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to field in the second Test of the three-match series against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

After England secured victory in the first game, they aim to build an unassailable lead in the series, while West Indies seek to stage a comeback.

Must Read: Yuvraj Singh Wishes Wicket-Keeper Ishan Kishan On Birthday

Notably, this marks the first time since 2003 that James Anderson will not be available for England in red-ball cricket. Despite his absence, England looks to maintain their dominance over West Indies as seen in the first Test.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean side hopes to replicate their memorable victory against Australia at The Gabba earlier this year.

Following the toss, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite commented, “We’ll bowl first; it looks like a good cricket pitch. We want to utilize the conditions today. We need to be more disciplined with the ball. Sinclair replaces Motie, who has the flu. Our target is to score at least 300 runs in the first innings. The Gabba win gives us confidence coming off a loss. Discipline will be key; we can achieve great things.”

England captain Ben Stokes, speaking at the toss, remarked, “I felt good bowling at Lord’s. Hopefully, the injury concerns are behind me. It’s exciting to have Woody back in whites; he brings that X-factor with his pace.”

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (w), Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

(Aside from the headline, This report is generated from the ANI news service. NewsX holds no responsibility for its content)

Also Read: Kapil Dev Congratulates Gambhir On Appointment As Head Coach