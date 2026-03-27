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Home > Education News > AP High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Selection Process, How To Apply

AP High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Selection Process, How To Apply

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh (APHC) has issued the official notification to accept applications for 300 vacancies across various posts.

AP High Court Recruitment 2026
AP High Court Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 27, 2026 12:04:22 IST

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AP High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Selection Process, How To Apply

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh (APHC) has issued the official notification to accept applications for 300 vacancies across various posts.

The recruitment is aimed at filling administrative, technical, and support roles under direct recruitment following the AP High Court Service Rules, 2025. 

The online applications will be accepted from March 30, 2026, till April 19, 2026 (11:59 pm) through the official website, aphc.gov.in. It has been made clear that the recruitment is open only online.

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When does the AP High Court Recruitment 2026 application start

The online application for AP High Court Recruitment 2026 will be available from March 30, 2026, until April 19, 2026. Candidates are encouraged to submit applications well before the deadline to prevent last-minute technical difficulties. The exam dates will be announced separately on the official website.

What posts are available in the AP High Court Recruitment 2026

The recruitment is planned to fill various posts across 13 categories. The post of Assistant has 78 vacancies, followed by 50 for Data Entry Operator, 44 for Typist, and 34 for Copyist. 

Perplexingly, the vacancies for Computer Operator (31), Examiner (27), and Office Subordinate (20) are also planned to be filled. Specialised roles such as U.D. Stenographer (7), Section Officer (5), and one each for Senior System Officer, Assistant Librarian, Librarian Grade-II, and Stenographer are also open for filling. The vacancies include fresh and backlog posts.

How to apply for AP High Court Recruitment 2026 online

Applicants should go to the official site and scroll to the recruitment section. Then they have to select the applicable notice and register with their fundamental details such as name, mobile number, and email address. 

After registration, they can log in and fill out the online application form with their personal, academic, and category information.

Candidates may also upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature and pay the application fee through online mode, if applicable. Candidates may then download and keep a copy of the confirmation page.

Who can apply for AP High Court vacancies

Any type of educational background may be considered for the recruitment. For post-wise selection criteria, eligibility may vary from 10th Pass candidates to graduate and technical post-alone candidates. Candidates may review each post’s eligibility criteria in the official notification before applying.

What should candidates know about the selection process

The selection procedure details have not yet been announced. However, candidates may expect a selection procedure that may involve written examinations, skill tests, and document verification. The exam date and details regarding the admit card will be made public on the official website in due course. 

Why is this recruitment important for job aspirants

This recruitment process provides a huge opportunity for government job aspirants in Andhra Pradesh. With a large number of vacancies across various posts, it may include potential candidates with different educational qualifications and skill sets.

Candidates are advised to check only the official website for updates. Candidates should also stay updated with the selection criteria before applying.

Also Read: MAHA TET 2026: Applications Begin At mahatet.in, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility, How to Apply

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Tags: AP High Court application form 2026AP High Court notificationAP High Court Recruitment 2026AP High Court vacancy

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AP High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Selection Process, How To Apply

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AP High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Selection Process, How To Apply
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AP High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Selection Process, How To Apply
AP High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Selection Process, How To Apply

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