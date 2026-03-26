AP RTE Result 2026 Declared: Check First Phase Lottery List, Admission Dates, How to Download

The Andhra Pradesh Government has declared the AP RTE Result 2026. The parents and guardians of the applicants who applied under the RTE scheme can visit the official website to know about the AP RTE result 2026.



The seat allotment result has also been sent through SMS to the registered mobile numbers, ensuring easy access to the admission details for parents and guardians.

What is the AP RTE Result 2026, and who is eligible

The AP RTE admission is done under the provisions of the Right to Education Act, which ensures 25 per cent reservation in private unaided schools for students belonging to economically weaker and disadvantaged sections.

In this year’s RTE admission, a total of 54,647 applications were received. Out of these, 54,016 candidates were declared eligible to be considered for the scheme. These eligible applicants will be considered for seat allotment in the first phase.

Where to check AP RTE Result 2026

The AP RTE (First Phase Lottery Result) is available online on cse.ap.gov.in. Parents can check the result by logging in to the official website or can download the merit list in PDF format. In case of heavy traffic on the website, it is suggested to try again after some time or use a different device.

Is the AP RTE result 2026 final

The result is provisional in nature, and it is only after successful completion of admission formalities and the document verification process that admission will be confirmed at the allotted school.

The authorities have also made it clear that the 25 per cent reservation policy will be strictly enforced when allotting seats.

What details are mentioned in the AP RTE merit list 2026

The merit list PDF for AP RTE contains the following details. It includes the district name, mandal name, application ID, name of the student, name of the parent/guardian, and the allotted school code and name.

Verify all the information before proceeding further.

What is the admission and verification schedule

Students who will be allotted seats in the first phase should report to their respective schools between March 26 and April 7, 2026.

During this period, complete document verification and admission formalities. Documents required include Aadhaar cards of the child and parents, birth certificate, caste and income certificates (if applicable). Details on the Aadhaar card should match those provided in the application.

Is there any fee under the AP RTE scheme

No tuition fee would be charged to the students selected in the scheme. State government would reimburse schools for admitted students in accordance with the RTE norms. This scheme intends to provide access to quality.

When will the AP RTE second phase result 2026 be released

The result of the AP RTE lottery second phase will be declared on April 12, 2026. The candidates who were not selected in the first phase will be considered in this round.

Students residing within one to five kilometres of the school will be given preference. Also, the eligible candidates who were not selected in the first phase will be automatically declared in the second phase and will not have to reapply.

Parents should stay informed of subsequent announcements and complete all admission formalities within the given timetable as per the official website.

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