Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb nuclear bomb Bill Ready breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here

The Bihar School Examination Board announced the Class 12 or Intermediate result 2026 on March 23, 2026.

BSEB 12th Result 2026
BSEB 12th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 23, 2026 14:16:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here

The Bihar School Examination Board announced the Class 12 or Intermediate result 2026 on March 23, 2026. The results for all three streams, Science, Commerce and Arts has been declared simultaneously. 

This has ended the waiting time for lakhs of students of the state. BSEB Class 12 result 2026 was declared in a press conference and students were able to view their result online. 

What is the overall pass percentage in BSEB Class 12 result 2026

The overall pass percentage for BSEB Intermediate 2026 is 85.19 percent. Students have performed well this year. Girls have performed well again and have secured a pass percentage of 86.23 percent.

You Might Be Interested In

Boys have secured a pass percentage of 84.09 percent. This shows the overall pattern of girls performing well in the board examinations.

Who are the toppers in BSEB Class 12 result 2026

This year, 26 students have cleared top marks of BSEB in all streams. 19 of them are girls. Girls have topped in both the Arts and Commerce streams while a boy has topped in the Science stream. Topper details, marks and rank will be released by the board soon.

Where to check BSEB Class 12 result 2026 online

Students can verify their results on the official websites of BSEB by entering their roll number and roll code. The marksheet highlights the subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and division.

Students are required to download and keep the scorecard for future reference. The website can be slow due to high traffic. Students can try again after some time.

What details are released along with BSEB Inter result 2026

Along with the results, students have also been provided with important performance information, such as overall pass percentage and gender-wise performance. 

Subsequent to the result release, stream-wise results, topper names and district-wise performance details are expected to be released for a more detailed analysis of the performance of students in Bihar.

What should students do after checking BSEB Class 12 result 2026

Students should check all the details provided in their scorecards carefully. In case of any discrepancies, students should reach out to their schools or board authorities. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny within the stipulated duration.

Those who are failed in one or more subjects can approach the board and appear for compartment examinations. Now that the results have been announced, students can take steps towards their next academic or career move.

How to check the BSEB Inter result 2026

To check the BSEB Intermediate result online, all you have to do is: 

  • Go to the official BSEB website 
  • Click on BSEB Intermediate Result 2026
  • Enter roll number and roll code
  • Submit the roll number and roll code 
  • View and download the result. 

Do note that the website may experience some delay due to high traffic. So, all the students should be patient while checking their results.

Also Read: BSNL SET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended, Check Eligibility, Apply Now

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Board 12th resultBihar Board Inter resultBSEB 12th result 2026BSEB Inter result 2026

RELATED News

BSNL SET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended, Check Eligibility, Apply Now

Odisha B.Ed 2026 Application Begins: How To Apply Online

BSEB 12th Result 2026: When And At What Time Will Results Be Out?

Indian Army Nursing Assistant Recruitment 2026: Eligibility, Last Date, Apply Link Here

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?

LATEST NEWS

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 23, 2026)? Emirates Issues Weather Adivsory; Check Air India, IndiGo Flight Status, Schedule, Rebooking, Refund

US To Strike Iran Today With More Dangerous Weapon? Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum Expires As Tensions Hit Boiling Point Over Strait Of Hormuz

Meet Bill Ready: Pinterest CEO Who Calls For A Worldwide Social Media Ban For Teens—Know His Career, Net Worth, And Concerns

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Falls to Unknown Bowler in RCB’s Intra-Squad Match; Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma Steal Show With The Bat

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here

Who Is Hari Singh? 5-Time Rally Champion Missing Along With Naval officer Ramachandaran After Maldives Speedboat Accident Linked to Gautam Singhania

IPL 2026: Chepauk Welcomes Samson With ‘Sanju, Sanju’ Chants As MS Dhoni Honours T20 WC-Winning Indian Stars From CSK

WATCH — Indian-Origin Cricketer Picks Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar, Names West Indies Legend as Favourite on Michael Clarke’s Podcast

Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Did Nashik Astrologer Blackmail Girls And Married Women For Sex Videos? Shocking Information Revealed

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Topper Details, How To Check Results Here

QUICK LINKS