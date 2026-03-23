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Home > Education News > BSNL SET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended, Check Eligibility, Apply Now

BSNL SET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended, Check Eligibility, Apply Now

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has extended the application deadline for its Senior Executive Trainee (SET) Recruitment 2026.

BSNL SET Recruitment 2026
BSNL SET Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 23, 2026 12:59:02 IST

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BSNL SET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended, Check Eligibility, Apply Now

The application deadline for the Senior Executive Trainee (SET) Recruitment 2026 has been extended by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

So candidates still have some time to apply for executive-level posts. The application for the same can be completed online until April 15, 2026. 

The current recruitment drive is for a total of 120 vacancies in telecom and finance streams. It will be a golden opportunity for engineering and finance graduates to join the public sector. 

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What is the last date for BSNL SET Recruitment 2026

The last date for the application of BSNL SET Recruitment 2026 has been extended till April 15, 2026. Candidates who were unable to apply before can now complete their application within the new deadline. 

Candidates should not wait to apply at the last minute, as the website may face heavy traffic and experience delays or technical issues.

How many vacancies are available in the BSNL SET Recruitment 2026

The candidate has to apply for a total of 120 vacancies in this recruitment drive of BSNL. The vacancies are under two major streams – telecom and finance. Telecom Stream – 95 posts, Finance Stream – 25 posts.

All the vacancies fall under the E3 level executive cadre, as it is an entry-level managerial position in the organization.

What is the eligibility for BSNL SET Recruitment 2026

The eligibility criteria for the current recruitment drive of BSNL SET depend on the stream selected by the candidate. For the telecom stream, candidates have to have a B.E./ B.Tech in Electronics, Telecommunications, Electrical, or any other related stream.

For the finance stream, it is expected that the candidate holds a professional qualification such as CA and CMA. 

The age limit for the candidates is 21 to 30 years. The candidates from reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per the rules issued by the government.

How to apply for BSNL SET Recruitment 2026 online

To apply, professional candidates should

  • Browse the official BSNL website 
  • Go to the Careers or Recruitment tab 
  • Register an account with basic details 
  • Fill in the details carefully 
  • Upload documents 
  • Process the application fee 
  • Download the form 

Before submitting the application, candidates must verify the information entered and ensure that it is correct. 

What is the selection process for BSNL SET Recruitment 2026

The BSNL SET Recruitment 2026 will be conducted based on merit and will consist of two stages. The first stage will be a Computer Based Test in which candidates will be examined on objective-type questions based on their chosen stream.

The candidates selected in the CBT will be called for document verification and must submit original copies of documents to prove their eligibility. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the CBT and verification of documents.

Why is BSNL SET Recruitment 2026 important for candidates

The BSNL SET Recruitment 2026 offers a stable career opportunity and is an excellent choice for a candidate as BSNL is a government-owned organisation.

The recruitment offers an executive-level position and allows the selected candidates to be in the managerial cadre at a very young age. Engineering and finance-related professionals looking for a stable job in a public sector organisation should undoubtedly consider this recruitment drive.

Advertised in this article are the basic eligibility criteria for the recruitment drive. Candidates can apply for the BSNL SET Recruitment 2026 before the deadline.

Also Read: Odisha B.Ed 2026 Application Begins: How To Apply Online
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