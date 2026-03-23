Odisha B.Ed 2026 Application Begins: How To Apply Online

The Registration for the Odisha B.Ed Entrance Examination 2026 has begun from March 23, 2026. Candidates applying for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme can apply for the examination online through the official SAMS Odisha portal when the link is activated.

The entrance is conducted under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) and managed by the Higher Education Department, Odisha. It is the entrance exam for admission to B.Ed and B.H.Ed programmes offered in government and private colleges of Odisha.

When does the Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2026 registration start

On March 23, 2026, candidates can start applying for the Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2026 from 11 AM. Candidates can submit the Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2026 application by April 6, 2026, 11:45 PM. Candidates can correct their Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2026 application form from April 7 onwards.

According to the schedule, admit cards will be released on May 27, and the entrance exam will be conducted on May 31, 2026. Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2026 results will be announced in July 2026.

Who is eligible for the Odisha B.Ed Entrance Examination 2026

Candidates applying for the Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2026 must hold a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Arts, Science, or Social Science with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

Candidates applying for the Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2026 from reserved categories will be granted relaxation in minimum marks as per government norms.

Candidates applying for the Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2026 with an engineering background should have secured a minimum of 55 percent marks in a professional degree.

What are the key dates for the Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2026

The official dates include all the important dates that are part of the admission process. The registration opens on March 23, and the deadline to apply is April 6.

The admit card is available on May 27, and the entrance exam is scheduled on May 31. The results are likely to be declared in July, completing the admission cycle. Candidates should stay aware of the important dates and prepare accordingly.

How to apply for the Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2026 online

Once the registration link is posted, candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the Odisha B.Ed entrance exam:

Go to the official SAMS Odisha website

Click on the link for the application for B.Ed entrance Examination 2026

Register with an email ID and mobile number

Fill out the Common Application Form (CAF)

Upload all the documents

Make the payment online

Once the application is completed, download the confirmation page.

Candidates should be sure that all the details captured are correct and all documents are uploaded in the prescribed format.

What should candidates keep in mind before applying

The candidates should have all documents available so that they can complete the registration process without delay. The start date was released late, so candidates should keep an eye on the official website for any announcements.

It is also recommended that candidates complete the application process as early as possible to avoid any last-minute issues, such as a slow server.

Candidates should keep a copy of the submitted form for future reference. The Odisha B.Ed entrance examination continues to be one of the most sought-after examinations to obtain as an aspiring teacher in the state.