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Home > Education News > BSEB 12th Result 2026: When And At What Time Will Results Be Out?

BSEB 12th Result 2026: When And At What Time Will Results Be Out?

The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the marks for Class 12 or Intermediate examination 2026 shortly on its official website.

BSEB 12th Result 2026
BSEB 12th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 23, 2026 11:50:52 IST

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BSEB 12th Result 2026: When And At What Time Will Results Be Out?

The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the marks for Class 12 or Intermediate examination 2026 on, March 23, 2026. Thousands of students will be relieved as they have been waiting for their marks for some time. 

The result will be first announced in a press conference and will be posted online thereafter for students to check their marks.

Where to check the Bihar Board 12th result 2026 online

After the result announcement, students will be able to check their marks online from the official BSEB websites, using their roll number and roll code.

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The online marksheet will contain important details like subject-wise marks, total marks, passing status, and division. Students are also advised to download and save their marksheet copies for instant use. The original marksheets will be distributed later through schools.

What details will the BSEB Class 12 result 2026 include

The result will give a full picture of the student’s performance. It will include marks obtained in each subject, total marks, pass or fail status, division classification, and so on.

Besides that, the board will also release the overall performance of its students, including the pass percentage, stream-wise statistics, and toppers’ information.

When will the BSEB Class 12 result 2026 be declared

The Bihar School Examination Board will officially announce the BSEB Intermediate results today, March 23, at 1:30 pm, in the presence of state officials. In keeping with the tradition, State officials will be present to make the result announcement.

The BSEB Intermediate result will be declared by Sunil Kumar, Education Minister of Bihar. The BSEB exam will be attended by various senior officials, including Anand Kishore, who has been overseeing the exam throughout.

How to check the BSEB Inter result 2026

To check the BSEB Intermediate result online, all you have to do is: 

  • Go to the official BSEB website 
  • Click on BSEB Intermediate Result 2026
  • Enter roll number and roll code
  • Submit the roll number and roll code 
  • View and download the result. 

Do note that the website may experience some delay due to high traffic. So, all the students should be patient while checking their results.

What happens after the BSEB Inter result 2026 is declared

Immediately after the result is released, BSEB will open the window for scrutiny/revaluation. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can approach the board for re-checking within the specified time period.

Students who have not passed in one or more subjects will be allowed to appear for compartment exams. The schedule and applications for these exams will be released soon after the results.

Why is BSEB known for early result declaration

The BSEB has earned a name for announcing results earlier than other state boards. The Intermediate results for 2025 were released on March 25. Even this year, the result has been declared earlier.

The board has maintained a strict schedule for the evaluation process. With the 2026 results also being declared in March, BSEB has maintained its trend.

As students await the release at 1:30 PM, they are advised not to rely on information provided online. Only official sources have a say in the matter.

Also Read: Indian Army Nursing Assistant Recruitment 2026: Eligibility, Last Date, Apply Link Here
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Tags: Bihar Board inter result 2026bsebBSEB 12th result 2026BSEB Class 12 result

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BSEB 12th Result 2026: When And At What Time Will Results Be Out?

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BSEB 12th Result 2026: When And At What Time Will Results Be Out?
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