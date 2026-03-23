Indian Army Nursing Assistant Recruitment 2026: Eligibility, Last Date, Apply Link Here

The recruitment of Soldier Technical (Nursing Assistant) posts for the year 2026 has been opened by the Indian Army. Candidates can register online through the official website before 1st April 2026.

In this recruiting drive, the Army is searching for Nursing Assistant and Veterinary Nursing Assistant posts in various Army recruiting zones across the nation.

Interested candidates are advised to fill out their application form beforehand so that they do not face any last-minute technical issues.

When is the last date to apply for the Indian Army Nursing Assistant 2026

The application process started from 13th February 2026, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 1st April 2026. There is no information regarding any possible extension of the deadline so far.

Candidates are advised to submit the application before the deadline. The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) will be conducted tentatively in the month of June 2026.

What is the eligibility for the Indian Army Nursing Assistant recruitment 2026

The candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English. The minimum mark required in aggregate is 50 percent, and in each of the above subjects, it should be at least 40 percent.

The age group for the Nursing Assistant post is 17.5 to 23 years. Besides meeting the eligibility criteria of education, the candidates are also required to satisfy the medical and physical fitness standards of the Indian Army.

How to apply for Indian Army Nursing Assistant 2026

The candidates can fill out the application form by following the steps given below:

Go to the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on the “Agniveer/Nursing Assistant Recruitment 2026” link

Register with a valid email ID and mobile number

E nter the required details in the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee, if any

Submit the application form and download the application form for records.

Candidates are advised to check all information before submitting the application form. Once submitted, the application form cannot be corrected.

What is the selection process for Indian Army Nursing Assistant 2026

The Nursing Assistant 2026 selection process is going to be conducted in several phases. The candidates will be required to take the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) based on their knowledge of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and General Knowledge.

After selection in the written exam, candidates will be called for a physical fitness test, followed by a medical examination and document verification. The final selection will be done based on the candidate’s performance and eligibility.

What should candidates know about the CEE exam pattern

A Common Entrance Examination will be conducted mainly based on the core science subjects. So, the knowledge in class 12 Biology, Chemistry, and Physics will be essential.

General Knowledge will also be a part of the exam for testing candidates on current affairs. Candidates should start preparing early for the exam and should keep checking the official website regularly for the admit card and exam date.

The application process is over and the competition will be tough. So, the aspirants who want to join the Indian Army as Nursing Assistants should not waste any time and should keep checking the official website.

Also Read: RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?