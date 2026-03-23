RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) should soon announce the Class 10 result for 2026, as rumours suggest that the announcement may even be made as early as possible. The RBSE has not yet announced any official date and time for the result declaration.

Initially, the results were expected to be declared by March 20, but the delay has left students and parents hanging in anticipation. Now that the evaluation process has entered its last phase, expectations for the results to be declared soon are growing.

When will the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 be declared

Despite several reports suggesting March 23 as a probable date, RBSE has remained silent on the official timetable. This lack of any official confirmation is driving the students and parents into even more uncertainty.

RBSE officials have reiterated that the results will come only after answer sheets are thoroughly checked to avoid any inaccuracies.

Though this careful approach is necessary, it has increased the waiting time for more than 10 lakh students who appeared in the current year’s examinations.

How many students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams 2026

It is estimated that over 10 lakh students took the RBSE Class 10 examinations in the current year. The exams were held from February 12 to February 28, 2026, in different exam centres across Rajasthan.

The massive number of candidates makes the evaluation process a time-intensive task. Sources say that answer sheet checking was started in early March and is now in its final stages.

After the results are announced, candidates can view the results on the official RBSE website. The official site where results will be published is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

With excessive traffic at the time of results announcement, you may experience a delay in the results announcement or the website may take time to load. In such a case the results may be declared by some other website.

How to view RBSE Class 10 result 2026 in detail

To view the results, once they are released, candidates can follow the steps below:

Visit the official RBSE website

Click on the link RBSE Secondary (Class 10) Result 2026 on the homepage

Enter your roll number in the login window

Enter the captcha code present on the screen

Click on Submit Now, view your result with subject-wise mark, total mark, and pass status

Download and save the scorecard for your future reference

Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid any last-minute confusion.

What happens after the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 is announced

Once the result date is declared, the RBSE will announce detailed re-evaluation and supplementary examination rules. Students whose marks are less than required for passing can apply for a re-check of answer sheets within the allowed period. Those who are not able to qualify in the class will be allowed to appear in the supplementary exams.

Students are also informed that the online result will be provisional only, and they should collect the original marksheets from their respective schools once they are released.

In the meantime, students are advised not to believe any rumors or blog posts found on social media. As the evaluation process comes to an end, the wait will end soon. Until then, students should remain informed about all the latest updates.

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