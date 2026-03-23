RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Donald Trump Iran ultimatum Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 Aditya Dhar high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Iran US War dhurandhar 2 bjp Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) should soon announce the Class 10 result for 2026.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026
RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 23, 2026 10:32:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) should soon announce the Class 10 result for 2026, as rumours suggest that the announcement may even be made as early as possible. The RBSE has not yet announced any official date and time for the result declaration.

Initially, the results were expected to be declared by March 20, but the delay has left students and parents hanging in anticipation. Now that the evaluation process has entered its last phase, expectations for the results to be declared soon are growing. 

When will the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 be declared

Despite several reports suggesting March 23 as a probable date, RBSE has remained silent on the official timetable. This lack of any official confirmation is driving the students and parents into even more uncertainty.

You Might Be Interested In

RBSE officials have reiterated that the results will come only after answer sheets are thoroughly checked to avoid any inaccuracies. 

Though this careful approach is necessary, it has increased the waiting time for more than 10 lakh students who appeared in the current year’s examinations.

How many students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams 2026

It is estimated that over 10 lakh students took the RBSE Class 10 examinations in the current year. The exams were held from February 12 to February 28, 2026, in different exam centres across Rajasthan.

The massive number of candidates makes the evaluation process a time-intensive task. Sources say that answer sheet checking was started in early March and is now in its final stages.

After the results are announced, candidates can view the results on the official RBSE website. The official site where results will be published is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

With excessive traffic at the time of results announcement, you may experience a delay in the results announcement or the website may take time to load. In such a case the results may be declared by some other website.

How to view RBSE Class 10 result 2026 in detail

To view the results, once they are released, candidates can follow the steps below:

  • Visit the official RBSE website
  • Click on the link RBSE Secondary (Class 10) Result 2026 on the homepage
  • Enter your roll number in the login window
  • Enter the captcha code present on the screen
  • Click on Submit Now, view your result with subject-wise mark, total mark, and pass status
  • Download and save the scorecard for your future reference

Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid any last-minute confusion.

What happens after the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 is announced

Once the result date is declared, the RBSE will announce detailed re-evaluation and supplementary examination rules. Students whose marks are less than required for passing can apply for a re-check of answer sheets within the allowed period. Those who are not able to qualify in the class will be allowed to appear in the supplementary exams. 

Students are also informed that the online result will be provisional only, and they should collect the original marksheets from their respective schools once they are released. 

In the meantime, students are advised not to believe any rumors or blog posts found on social media. As the evaluation process comes to an end, the wait will end soon. Until then, students should remain informed about all the latest updates.

Also Read: AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Application Process, Fee, Eligibility Details

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-12Rajasthan Board 10th resultRBSE 10th result linkRBSE Class 10 examsRBSE Class 10 result 2026

RELATED News

OJEE 2026 Registration Date Extended: Check New Deadline, Apply Link

CTET February 2026 Result: How to Check Scorecard at ctet.nic.in

DDA JE Civil, Patwari Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List at dda.gov.in

TSLPRB Exam 2026: Admit Card Release Date, Exam Timing, Steps to Download

SSB Tradesman Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details, Apply Link

LATEST NEWS

LaGuardia Airport Crash: Air Canada Plane Collides With Fire Truck On Taxiway, Injuries Reported — Watch Shocking Aftermath Video

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?

Desai Foundation Celebrates Impact Milestone, Reaching 12 Million Lives Across India

Gurugram Cab Strike Today: Why Drivers Are on Strike on March 23? Where Are Services Affected, Routes to Avoid, Last Date- Key Details Inside

Are Iran’s Power Plants Under Attack? Massive Explosions Rock Tehran And Khorramabad After Donald Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait of Hormuz Ultimatum

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Muralitharan ‘Iconic’ Duo Outfox Sanju Samson At CSK ‘Roar’ Event | Video

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2

Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral For Iconic ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?’ Line

La Liga Round-Up: Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid in Derby, Barcelona Extend Lead as Table Toppers vs Rayo Vallecano; Alaves, Athletic Club Register Wins

Who Is The Indian National Injured After Ballistic Missile Debris Hit Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh Area Amid Ongoing US-Israel-Iran War?

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?
RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?
RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?
RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Declared?

QUICK LINKS