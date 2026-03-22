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Home > Education News > AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Application Process, Fee, Eligibility Details

AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Application Process, Fee, Eligibility Details

The Office of the Regional Director of Medical and Health Services (RDMHS), Guntur (Zone-III), has invited applications for AP staff nurse recruitment 2026.

AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026
AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 22, 2026 18:58:13 IST

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AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Application Process, Fee, Eligibility Details

The Office of the Regional Director of Medical and Health Services (RDMHS), Guntur (Zone-III) has invited applications for AP staff nurse recruitment 2026.

The recruitment was announced to appoint 150 staff nurse posts at Govt. General Hospital, Piduguralla, Palnadu district. The application will be open from March 17 to March 25, 2026, 5 pm only. However, it will be in offline mode only.

What is AP staff nurse recruitment 2026 about

In the AP staff nurse recruitment 2026, the recruitment was announced to assign nursing staff on a contract basis for Zone-III (Guntur). 

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The selected candidates will be deputed at a government hospital to enhance the healthcare system in the region. The authorities have said the number of vacancies is provisional and will depend on administrative necessity.

How many vacancies are available under the AP staff nurse recruitment 2026

A total of 150 vacancies have been announced for staff nurse posts. The posts are contractual and will be initially offered for a period of one year from the date of joining. The merit list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of release. 

What is the eligibility for AP staff nurse recruitment 2026

The candidates must have passed BSc Nursing or General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from a recognised institute. It will be considered for calculating the service weightage of candidates who have contractual or outsourced experience.

What is the age limit for AP staff nurse recruitment 2026

The maximum age limit for AP staff nurse recruitment 2026 is 42 years as on March 1, 2026. For other categories, age relaxation is applicable. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, and EWS categories are entitled to an age relaxation of 5 years. 

Ex-servicemen can apply for an age relaxation of 3 years. Persons having benchmark disabilities can apply for an age relaxation of 10 years.

What is the application fee for AP staff nurse recruitment 2026

The application fee for AP staff nurse recruitment 2026 is to be paid through a Demand Draft in favour of the Regional Director of Medical and Health Services, Guntur.

The amount to be paid by the open category candidates as a fee is Rs 500, while SC, ST, BC, and PwBD candidates need to pay Rs 300.

How to apply for the AP staff nurse recruitment 2026 offline

The applicants shall download the application form and fill it in English. They will need to submit a recent passport-size photograph along with copies of educational certificates, nursing council registration, category proof, and experience certificates, which are self-attested before the application deadline. 

The completed application form along with a Demand Draft, should be sent either personally or post-wise to the Office of the Regional Director of Medical and Health Services, Guntur, on or before the application deadline. 

What are the key instructions for AP staff nurse recruitment 2026

The applicants should ensure that the application form is filled correctly and all the required documents are attached in duplicate.

The applications or applications that are not received within the stipulated time will be rejected. The applicants shall receive an acknowledgement slip upon submission of the application. 

The applicants should keep a copy of the application and proof of payment for future reference. The application deadline is fast approaching, so the applicants should apply early to avoid last-minute complications.

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Tags: Andhra Pradesh staff nurse vacancyAP nurse jobs 2026AP staff nurse application formAP staff nurse recruitment 2026

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