OJEE 2026 Registration Date Extended: Check New Deadline, Apply Link

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has extended the registration deadline for OJEE 2026, offering candidates additional time to complete their applications. The last date to apply has now been pushed to March 29, 2026, till 11:59 PM. Earlier, the deadline was March 22, 2026.

Candidates who have yet to apply can visit the official website and complete the process online. The board has clarified that only those applications will be considered complete that include successful fee payment along with form submission.

What is the new OJEE 2026 registration deadline

The revised deadline for OJEE 2026 registration is March 29, 2026. The extension comes as a relief for candidates who missed the earlier deadline or needed more time to complete their applications.

Officials have, however, made it clear that no further extension will be granted beyond this date. Applicants are advised to avoid last-minute submissions to prevent technical issues.

What is the OJEE 2026 application correction window

After the registration process closes, candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their submitted application forms. The correction window will be open from March 30 to April 1, 2026.

This facility will be available only to candidates who have completed the application process, including fee payment. During this period, applicants can review and edit specific details in their forms.

When will OJEE 2026 exam be conducted

The OJEE 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9, 2026. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple centres.

OJEE is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses in Odisha.

What details are required for OJEE 2026 application form

Candidates must keep essential documents and information ready before starting the application process. These include a valid email ID, mobile number, academic records, and payment details.

Applicants who have appeared for JEE Main can also provide relevant details during the application process, wherever applicable.

How to apply for OJEE 2026 online

To apply for OJEE 2026, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the registration link. After selecting ‘New Registration’, they must fill in personal and academic details, upload required documents, and pay the application fee.

Once submitted, candidates should download and save a copy of the application form for future reference.

Which courses are covered under OJEE 2026

OJEE 2026 offers admission to a wide range of professional courses. These include BPharm, BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, MCA, MBA, MTech, and ME programmes. It also provides lateral entry options for BTech and BPharm courses in participating institutions across Odisha.

The entrance exam is a key gateway for students seeking admission to both government and private colleges in the state.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the information brochure available on the official website before applying. With the deadline approaching, timely submission remains crucial for aspirants planning to appear for OJEE 2026.

Also Read: CTET February 2026 Result: How to Check Scorecard at ctet.nic.in