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Home > Education News > CTET February 2026 Result: How to Check Scorecard at ctet.nic.in

CTET February 2026 Result: How to Check Scorecard at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET Result 2026 for the February session shortly on its official website.

CTET February 2026 Result
CTET February 2026 Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 22, 2026 17:19:47 IST

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CTET February 2026 Result: How to Check Scorecard at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CTET Result 2026 for Feb 2026 shortly on its official website.

Once the link is activated, candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can download and verify the result.

The test witnessed huge participation this year also, with over 25.3 lakh candidates registering in the exam and nearly 25 lakh appearing across 1,803 centres across the country.

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When will the CTET Result 2026 be declared

The CBSE has not officially provided any information about the CTET Result 2026 date. But based on the reports, the result is usually expected two weeks after the objection is over.

So, as the objection period is already over, the CTET Result 2026 is expected to be announced very soon.

Where to check CTET Result 2026

The candidates have to verify the CTET Result 2026 on the official website. Apart from the official website, the results will also be available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app. 

They will also be given a file with the digital scorecards, as the new digital scorecards can also be used as a valid proof of the qualification.

How to download the CTET scorecard 2026

To download the CTET result, candidates should:

  • Go to the official website: ctet.nic.in 
  • Click on the CTET Feb 2026 result link 
  • Enter roll number and password 
  • Click on submit, download, and view the scorecard

It is recommended to keep a copy of the results for future use

What details are mentioned in the CTET result 2026

The scorecard will carry several details like candidate name, roll no., marks obtained, and qualification status. It will also show whether the candidate has passed Paper 1, Paper 2, or both. The scorecard will serve as a certificate of eligibility to apply for teaching posts in central government schools.

How many candidates appeared for CTET 2026

The February 2026 session saw the highest number of candidates appearing for the exam in recent times. Over 25.3 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, and about 25 lakh candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the exam. The exam was held on 7 and 8 February 2026 at various centres across India.

What should candidates do after the CTET result 2026

Once the results are out, candidates should check their scores and qualification status. Those candidates who passed can use this certificate of eligibility while applying for teaching jobs in central government schools and other institutions that accept CTET as well.

Candidates should also keep checking the CTET website for updates on certificates and other announcements. The result is highly awaited as the evaluation process of the CTET Exam is over.

With the CTET Result 2026 expected soon, the moment of relief is coming for lakhs of aspirants across the country.

Also Read: DDA JE Civil, Patwari Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List at dda.gov.in
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Tags: CBSE CTET result 2026CTET 2026CTET February 2026 ResultCTET result 2026CTET scorecard 2026

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