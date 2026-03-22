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Home > Education News > DDA JE Civil, Patwari Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List at dda.gov.in

DDA JE Civil, Patwari Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List at dda.gov.in

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the Direct Recruitment 2025 result for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Patwari.

DDA JE Civil, Patwari Result 2026
DDA JE Civil, Patwari Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 22, 2026 16:52:30 IST

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DDA JE Civil, Patwari Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List at dda.gov.in

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the Direct Recruitment 2025 result for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Patwari.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the merit-wise provisional select list on the official website.

The result has been published in PDF format and includes key details such as roll number, application reference number, candidate name, father’s name, category, and marks obtained.

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Where to check DDA JE Civil, Patwari result 2026

Candidates can access the DDA result 2026 through the official website by visiting the recruitment or jobs section.

Separate result links have been provided for Junior Engineer (Civil) and Patwari posts. Candidates should download the relevant PDF and search for their roll number.

What details are mentioned in DDA result 2026

The result contains comprehensive information related to candidates, including roll numbers, names, category details, and marks obtained.

For the Junior Engineer (Civil) post, the result shows the Computer-Based Test (CBT) normalised score out of 150.

For the Patwari post, the result includes separate normalised scores for the Computer Knowledge Test and other subjects, with the total score calculated out of 180.

How many candidates were rejected in DDA result 2026

According to the official notice, a total of seven candidates have been rejected during the selection process.

This includes one candidate for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post and six candidates for the Patwari post due to various reasons.

How to download DDA JE Civil, Patwari result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

  • Visit the official website: dda.gov.in
  • Go to the “Jobs” or “Recruitment” section
  • Click on the link for JE Civil or Patwari result 2026
  • Open the result PDF
  • Search your roll number using the find option
  • Download and save the file for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the result.

What happens after DDA JE Civil, Patwari result 2026

The dossiers of provisionally selected candidates have been forwarded to the Personnel Branch-II for further processing.

It is important to note that the current list is provisional, and final selection will depend on document verification and fulfillment of all eligibility conditions.

What instructions must selected candidates follow

Candidates whose names appear in the provisional list must ensure that all their details are accurate.

In case of any change in address or personal information, candidates must inform the authority within seven days of the result declaration.

The communication should be addressed to the Deputy Director (Personnel-II), B Block, 4th Floor, Vikas Sadan, INA, New Delhi.

What should candidates do next

Candidates should keep a copy of the result and start preparing for the document verification stage.

They are also advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding further stages of the recruitment process.

With the release of the results, the recruitment process has progressed to the next phase, bringing candidates closer to final selection in the DDA.

Also Read: TSLPRB Exam 2026: Admit Card Release Date, Exam Timing, Steps to Download
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Tags: DDA JE CivilDDA merit listDDA result 2026Patwari result 2026

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DDA JE Civil, Patwari Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List at dda.gov.in
DDA JE Civil, Patwari Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List at dda.gov.in
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