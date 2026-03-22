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Home > Education News > TSLPRB Exam 2026: Admit Card Release Date, Exam Timing, Steps to Download

TSLPRB Exam 2026: Admit Card Release Date, Exam Timing, Steps to Download

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will release the hall tickets for the Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) and Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) recruitment exam 2026.

TSLPRB Exam 2026
TSLPRB Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 22, 2026 16:02:14 IST

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TSLPRB Exam 2026: Admit Card Release Date, Exam Timing, Steps to Download

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will release the hall tickets for the Traffic Supervisor Trainee (TST) and Mechanical Supervisor Trainee (MST) recruitment exam 2026. 

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website.

According to the official notification, the hall ticket download link will be activated at 8 am and will remain accessible till midnight of March 28, 2026.

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When will the TSLPRB hall ticket 2026 be released

The TSLPRB hall ticket 2026 will be released on March 23 at 8 am. Candidates must download their admit cards within the given time window, as the link will be deactivated after March 28.

No admit cards will be sent via post, making online download mandatory for all applicants.

What is the TSLPRB exam date 2026

The written examination for TST and MST posts will be conducted on March 29, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions on the same day.

The morning session will take place from 10 am to 1 pm, while the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to download the TSLPRB hall ticket 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

  • Visit the official website: tgprb.in
  • Log in using your registration details
  • Click on the TST and MST hall ticket download link
  • Download the hall ticket and verify all details
  • Take a printout for exam day use

Candidates should ensure that all information mentioned on the hall ticket is accurate.

What details are mentioned on the TSLPRB admit card

The hall ticket will include important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, and exam centre details.

It will also contain instructions that candidates must follow on the day of the examination.

What are the important instructions for the TSLPRB exam 2026

Candidates must follow the guidelines strictly to avoid disqualification.

They should carry a printed copy of the hall ticket, preferably on an A4 sheet, and paste a passport-size photograph in the designated space.

Entry will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket and a photograph. Candidates are also required to reach the exam centre at least one hour before the reporting time.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and other gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Only a black or blue ballpoint pen should be carried.

What to do in case of issues downloading the hall ticket

If candidates face any difficulty while downloading their hall ticket, they can contact the official helpline at 9391005006 or email support@tslprb.in during working hours.

It is advisable to resolve any issues well before the exam date to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

With the release of hall tickets just a day away, candidates should stay prepared and regularly check the official website for updates related to the TSLPRB recruitment exam 2026.

Also Read: SSB Tradesman Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details, Apply Link

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Tags: TSLPRB admit cardTSLPRB exam 2026TSLPRB exam dateTSLPRB hall ticket 2026

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TSLPRB Exam 2026: Admit Card Release Date, Exam Timing, Steps to Download

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TSLPRB Exam 2026: Admit Card Release Date, Exam Timing, Steps to Download
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