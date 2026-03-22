SSB Tradesman Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancy Details, Apply Link

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has started the registration process for Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted under the Ministry of Home Affairs for Group ‘C’ non-gazetted, non-ministerial posts.

A total of 827 vacancies have been announced across multiple trades, offering an opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs in the security forces.

How many vacancies are announced in SSB Constable Recruitment 2026

The SSB recruitment 2026 includes 827 vacancies across various trades. These include Constable (Driver), Veterinary, Gardener, Water Carrier, Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, Barber, Waiter, Carpenter, and Nursing Orderly.

Among these, the highest number of posts has been allocated to the Constable (Driver) category.

What is the eligibility for SSB Constable Tradesman 2026

Candidates applying for the SSB Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2026 must meet certain eligibility criteria.

Applicants must be Indian citizens, although candidates from Nepal and Bhutan may be eligible under specified conditions. The minimum educational qualification is generally Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board.

Some posts require additional technical skills, certificates, or relevant work experience. The age limit varies depending on the post but typically ranges between 18 to 23 years or 18 to 27 years.

What is the application fee for SSB recruitment 2026

The application fee for SSB Constable Recruitment 2026 is Rs 100 for candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS categories.

However, candidates from SC, ST categories, ex-servicemen, and all female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

What is the selection process for SSB Constable 2026

The selection process will be conducted in multiple stages.

Candidates will first undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Those who qualify will appear for a written examination conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

This will be followed by skill tests, document verification, and a medical examination. The final selection will be based on performance in the written exam.

How to apply for SSB Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:

Visit the official website: ssb.gov.in

Go to the Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2026 section

Register using basic details and create a login

Fill in the application form carefully

Upload photograph and signature as per guidelines

Pay the application fee, if applicable

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to double-check all details before final submission.

What are important instructions for SSB recruitment 2026

Candidates should note that only one application per candidate is allowed. Multiple applications may lead to rejection.

Applications submitted offline or with incorrect details will not be accepted. Also, no correction window will be provided after submission.

Applicants must carefully read the official notification and ensure that all documents are uploaded correctly.

With the application process now open, eligible candidates should apply early and stay updated through the official website for further announcements regarding the recruitment stages.