RVUNL Technician Main Result 2026: Check Selection List and Next Steps

The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has announced the Technician recruitment Main examination result 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official websites of the Rajasthan Power Corporation.

The Main examination was conducted on February 23, 2026, for a total of 2,163 vacancies across multiple posts, including Technician-III, Operator-III, and Plant Attendant-III.

Where to check the RVUNL Technician result 2026

Candidates can access the RVUNL Technician result 2026 through the official websites of the Rajasthan Power Corporation.

The result is available in PDF format or through login, depending on the post. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready for quick access.

How many candidates qualified in the RVUNL Technician result 2026

A total of 23,789 candidates appeared for the Main examination. Out of these, 4,673 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The selection for the Main exam was based on the preliminary examination held between November 24 and November 27, 2025, where nearly ten times the number of vacancies were shortlisted.

What are the RVUNL Technician document verification dates for 2026

The document verification process for shortlisted candidates will be conducted from April 1 to April 17, 2026.

The verification will take place at Chambal Rest House, Hawa Sadak, near Sodala Police Station in Jaipur.

Candidates have been divided into four groups for the process:

Group I: 4,498 candidates

Group II: 63 candidates

Group III: 51 candidates

Group IV: 61 candidates

Candidates must report as per their assigned schedule.

What details are included in the RVUNL Technician result

The result includes key information such as candidate names or roll numbers, qualifying status, and category details.

Candidates should ensure that all information mentioned in the result is accurate and matches their records.

How to download the RVUNL Technician result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their results:

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Power Corporation

Click on the link for Technician Main Exam Result 2026.

Open the result PDF or login portal

Enter required details, if applicable

Check your result and download it for future use

Candidates should carefully verify their details after downloading the result.

What should candidates do after the RVUNL result 2026

Candidates shortlisted in the result should prepare for document verification by arranging all required documents in advance.

Call letters for document verification can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates have also been informed via SMS and email regarding their selection.

In case of any queries, candidates can contact the helpline number provided by the authorities.

With the declaration of the result, the recruitment process has moved to its final stage, bringing candidates closer to selection in Rajasthan’s power sector.