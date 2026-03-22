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Home > Education News > JEE Main 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates And Download City Allotment Slip

JEE Main 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates And Download City Allotment Slip

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination and released the city intimation slips for candidates.

JEE Main 2026
JEE Main 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 22, 2026 11:50:02 IST

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JEE Main 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates And Download City Allotment Slip

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examination and released the city intimation slips for candidates.

As per the latest update, the exam will now be conducted from April 2 to April 8, instead of the earlier April 2 to April 9 schedule.

Candidates appearing for the April session can now download their city allotment slips from the official website.

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What is the revised JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam date

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam will now be held between April 2 and April 8. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. 

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled for April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, while Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) will be conducted on April 7.

The NTA has not provided any specific reason for reducing the exam schedule by one day.

What is JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip

The JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip informs candidates about the city where their exam centre will be located. It helps students plan their travel and accommodation in advance.

However, candidates should note that this slip is not the admit card and cannot be used for entry to the exam centre.

Is JEE Main city slip same as admit card

No, the JEE Main city intimation slip is different from the admit card.

The city slip only mentions the exam city, while the admit card will include important details such as exam centre address, date, shift timing, and exam-day instructions.

Candidates must carry the official admit card to the examination centre, which will be released separately.

How to download JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip

Candidates can follow these steps to download the city slip:

  • Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip link
  • Enter your application number and password
  • Submit the details
  • Download and save the city slip for future reference

Candidates are advised to check all details carefully after downloading the slip.

When will JEE Main 2026 admit card be released

The NTA has not yet announced the exact date for the release of the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card.

However, it is expected to be released shortly before the exam. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

What should candidates do after downloading JEE Main city slip

After downloading the city slip, candidates should make necessary travel arrangements, especially those assigned centres outside their home cities.

They should also keep track of updates related to the admit card and exam guidelines to avoid last-minute issues.

With the revised schedule and release of city slips, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 process has entered a crucial phase, and candidates are advised to stay prepared and informed.

Also Read: GATE COAP 2026 Schedule OUT: Round 1 Begins On This Date, Check Out Direct Link, Counselling Schedule, And Important Details Inside

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Tags: JEE Main 2026 city intimation slipJEE Main 2026 Session 2JEE Main city slip 2026NTA JEE Main 2026

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JEE Main 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates And Download City Allotment Slip

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JEE Main 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates And Download City Allotment Slip
JEE Main 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates And Download City Allotment Slip
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