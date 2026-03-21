GATE COAP 2026 Schedule OUT: Round 1 Begins On This Date, Check Out Direct Link, Counselling Schedule, And Important Details Inside

COAP 2026: The schedule for GATE COAP 2026 has been released, with Round 1 of counselling set to begin on May 11. The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) is the main platform for admission to MTech programmes in IITs and for PSU recruitment through GATE scores.

Candidates who have qualified GATE 2026 can participate in the counselling process, which will be conducted in multiple rounds.

Round 1 From May 11; Counselling To Continue In Multiple Phases

As per the official schedule, the first round of COAP counselling will start on May 11, followed by several rounds in May and June.

The counselling process is held in phases, allowing candidates to view and respond to offers from participating IITs and organizations. Typically, COAP includes multiple main rounds along with additional rounds depending on seat availability.

What Is COAP And Who Can Apply

COAP serves as a centralised platform where candidates can access admission offers from IITs and job offers from PSUs based on their GATE scores.

Only candidates who have qualified GATE in 2026 or recent years are eligible to register and take part in the process. Applicants must also apply separately to individual institutes along with COAP registration.

Key Timeline: From GATE Result To Counselling

The GATE 2026 results were announced on March 19, after which the counselling process moved forward.

COAP counselling is expected to run from May through June, covering several rounds of seat allotment and decision-making.

During each round, candidates can choose options such as accepting, retaining, or rejecting offers based on their preferences.

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