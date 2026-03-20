JPSC Food Safety Officer Result 2026: Check Selection List, Steps To Download Result

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has posted the result for the Food Safety Officer (FSO) 2026 on its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the result PDF for roll numbers in the merit list.

The 56 job openings for the Food Safety Officer (FSO) positions are to be filled in Jharkhand, and the shortlisted candidates will now proceed to the next stages of the selection process.

Where to check JPSC FSO result 2026

The candidates can check the result for JPSC Food Safety Officer (FSO) 2026 on the official website. The result has been notified in the PDF format, and the candidates can search their roll numbers with ease.

The PDF includes the roll numbers, candidate names, selected categories, and main categories.

What details are mentioned in the JPSC FSO result

The result PDF displays some valuable information regarding the shortlisted candidates. It includes their names, roll numbers, and category.

Candidates should go through and verify all the information and ensure that they are listed correctly in the merit list.

How to download the JPSC FSO result 2026 PDF

The following steps can be followed by the candidates to download the result:

Go to the official website: jpsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the Results or Latest Announcements section.

Click on the link for JPSC Food Safety Officer (FSO) Result 2026

The result PDF will open on the display

Use the search feature (Ctrl + F) to locate the roll number

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Candidates are advised to take a copy of the result for future reference.

What happens after the JPSC FSO result 2026

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will proceed to the next stage. The shortlisted candidates will attend an interview and document verification.

The commission has notified that candidates will be separately informed about the interview date, venue, and required documents. The merit will depend on all the stages of the recruitment process.

How many vacancies are available in the JPSC FSO recruitment 2026

The state has announced a recruitment drive to fill Food Safety Officer posts. The candidates can apply for the same if they want to work in food safety and public health under the Jharkhand government.

What should candidates do after checking the result

After the result, the shortlisted candidates should prepare for the interview and gather all such documents that may be required for verification.

The applicants are also encouraged to check the official website frequently for the interview call letter and other updates.

Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Extended: Check New Deadline, Exam Date Details