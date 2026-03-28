Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 Not Releasing Today: BSEB Debunks Fake Claim

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has clarified that the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 will not be released today, March 28, dismissing rumours circulating on social media. The clarification came after a viral post falsely claimed that the matric results would be declared at 1:30 pm.

Board officials have termed the viral claim as fake and urged students to rely only on official announcements. With lakhs of students awaiting their results, authorities have advised caution against misinformation.

Is Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 releasing today

No, the Bihar Board has confirmed that the Class 10 results will not be announced today. The viral post suggesting a March 28 release has been declared false by officials.

Students are advised not to trust unverified social media updates and instead follow official sources for accurate information.

What is the expected date for Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026

As per the latest updates, the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 is likely to be declared on March 30 or March 31. However, the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time.

The result announcement is expected soon, as the evaluation process is reportedly in its final stages.

What happened in Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026

The board had earlier declared the Class 12 or Intermediate results on March 23, 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.19 percent.

Following the announcement of Class 12 results, focus has now shifted to the matric results.

When were Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2026 conducted

The Bihar Board conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 17 to February 25, 2026, across various centres in the state.

A large number of students appeared for the exams and are now awaiting the declaration of their results.

Where to check Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026

Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official BSEB website. In addition, results may also be available on partner portals such as The Times of India result page.

Alternative platforms can help reduce inconvenience in case of heavy traffic on the official website.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 online

To access the result, students need to visit the result portal and enter their roll number and roll code.

After submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students should download and take a printout of their scorecard for future reference.

What should students keep ready before checking result

Students are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to avoid delays when the result link goes live.

They should also regularly monitor official announcements for updates on the exact result date and time.

The Bihar Board has reiterated that all official updates will be shared through its authorised channels. Students should remain patient and avoid misinformation as the result announcement is expected shortly.

Also Read: PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at pseb.ac.in, How To Download Scorecard