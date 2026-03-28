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Home > Education News > PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at pseb.ac.in, How To Download Scorecard

PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at pseb.ac.in, How To Download Scorecard

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the Punjab Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2026.

PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026
PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 28, 2026 13:37:55 IST

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PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at pseb.ac.in, How To Download Scorecard

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the Punjab Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2026 in the first week of April, as per media reports.

While the board has not yet confirmed the official date and time, students are advised to keep a close watch on the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Once released, Class 8 students will be able to check their results online. However, Class 5 students may need to collect their results offline from their respective schools.

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When will PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026 be declared

Based on past trends, PSEB usually declares Class 5 and Class 8 results in April. This year too, the results are expected in the first week of the month.

The board has not issued an official confirmation yet, but updates are likely to be announced soon. Students should regularly check the official website for the latest information.

Where to check PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026

Students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms. The official website, pseb.ac.in, will host the Class 8 results online.

In addition, results may also be available via DigiLocker. For Class 5, students are expected to receive their marksheets directly from schools.

How to download PSEB Result 2026

To check the PSEB result online, students need to visit the official website and click on the relevant result link on the homepage.

They will then be required to enter details such as roll number or name, along with the captcha code. After submitting the information, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Students should download and print their marksheet for future reference.

What are the exam dates for PSEB Class 5, 8 in 2026

The Punjab Board conducted the Class 8 examinations from February 17 to February 27, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode across the state.

Meanwhile, the Class 5 examinations were held from March 6 to March 12, 2026. Thousands of students appeared for these exams and are now awaiting their results.

What details will be mentioned in PSEB Result 2026

The result will include key information such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and qualifying status.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the marksheet. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact their respective schools or board authorities.

What should students do after checking PSEB Result 2026

After downloading the online result, students should keep a printed copy for reference. The original marksheets will be issued by schools later.

Students should also stay updated with official announcements for any further instructions regarding admissions or academic progression.

With the result announcement expected soon, students are encouraged to stay prepared and keep their credentials ready to access their scores without delay.

Also Read: PSSSB Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Key Details, How to apply 
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Tags: PSEB Class 5 Result 2026PSEB Class 8 Result 2026PSEB Result 2026PSEB result datePunjab Board Result 2026

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PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at pseb.ac.in, How To Download Scorecard
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PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at pseb.ac.in, How To Download Scorecard
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