PSSSB Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Key Details, How to apply

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced a major recruitment drive for 2026, inviting online applications for 532 vacancies across jail and police departments in the state. The move aims to address staffing gaps in correctional facilities and law enforcement units.

Out of the total vacancies, 475 posts are for Jail Warder, while 57 positions fall under sectoral categories. The official notification will be available on the board’s website, sssb.punjab.gov.in, from April 1, 2026.

What is PSSSB Recruitment 2026 about

The PSSSB recruitment drive is focused on strengthening Punjab’s prison and policing systems by filling key operational roles. Jail Warders form the bulk of the recruitment, playing a crucial role in maintaining security and discipline in correctional institutions.

The remaining sectoral posts are expected to cater to specialised functions within the departments.

When will PSSSB Recruitment 2026 application start

According to the announcement, candidates can access the detailed notification and begin the application process from April 1, 2026. The notification will include information on eligibility criteria, reservation policies, and selection procedures.

Applicants are advised to go through the official notification carefully before applying.

Where to apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply only through the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The board has clearly stated that offline applications will not be accepted under any circumstances.

All updates related to the recruitment process will also be published on the same portal.

How to apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2026 online

The application process is entirely online and involves multiple steps. Candidates must first visit the official website and register themselves by providing basic personal details.

After registration, they can log in using the generated credentials and fill out the application form with accurate information. Required documents, including educational certificates, identity proof, and photographs, must be uploaded as per the specified format.

Applicants will also need to pay the application fee through online payment modes. Before final submission, it is important to review all details carefully. Candidates should keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

What documents are required for PSSSB Recruitment 2026

Applicants must upload essential documents during the application process. These typically include educational qualification certificates, proof of identity, and a recent passport-sized photograph.

Ensuring that documents meet the prescribed specifications is important to avoid rejection of the application.

Why is PSSSB Recruitment 2026 significant

This recruitment drive is significant as it addresses manpower shortages in Punjab’s jail and police departments. By filling over 500 vacancies, the state aims to improve efficiency, security, and overall functioning of its law enforcement infrastructure.

The recruitment also presents a major opportunity for job seekers looking for government employment in Punjab.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for further announcements regarding application deadlines, exam dates, and selection stages.

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