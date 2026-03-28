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Home > Education News > SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared: Check Result Link at sebi.gov.in

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared: Check Result Link at sebi.gov.in

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has declared the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026 on its official website.

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 28, 2026 12:24:00 IST

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SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared: Check Result Link at sebi.gov.in

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has declared the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Phase 2 online examination can now check their qualifying status by accessing the result PDF.

The examination was conducted on February 21, 2026, for recruitment to the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) across multiple streams. These include General, Legal, Information Technology, Research, Official Language, and Engineering disciplines.

Where to check SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026

Candidates can check their results on the official SEBI website, sebi.gov.in. The result has been uploaded under the Careers section, making it easily accessible for applicants.

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The list of qualified candidates is available in PDF format, where roll numbers of shortlisted candidates have been published.

How to download SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026

To access the result, candidates need to follow a few simple steps. First, visit the official website and navigate to the Careers section. Then, click on the Results tab and select the relevant link for SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026.

After opening the PDF, candidates should download it and search for their roll number to confirm their qualification status.

What is the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 exam pattern 2026

The Phase 2 examination consisted of two papers designed to assess both language proficiency and domain knowledge. Paper 1 was a descriptive English test, evaluating writing skills such as essay, précis, and comprehension.

Paper 2 was stream-specific and varied depending on the candidate’s chosen discipline. This paper tested subject expertise relevant to the role applied for.

What is the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 selection criteria

To qualify for the next stage, candidates must secure the minimum cut-off marks in each paper. In addition, they must achieve the overall aggregate marks prescribed by SEBI.

The examination also included negative marking for objective-type questions. As per the official notification, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question were deducted for each incorrect answer.

What happens after SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026

Candidates who clear Phase 2 will move to the next stage of the recruitment process, which typically includes an interview round.

SEBI will release further details regarding the interview schedule and related procedures on its official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check for updates to avoid missing important announcements.

The SEBI Grade A recruitment process is a highly competitive examination aimed at selecting candidates for key roles in regulating India’s financial markets. Applicants should stay updated through the official website for the latest information on the next stages.

Also Read: Delhi School Classes 6–8 Results 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Direct Result Link At edudel.nic.in, How To Download Scorecard
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SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared: Check Result Link at sebi.gov.in
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared: Check Result Link at sebi.gov.in
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared: Check Result Link at sebi.gov.in
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Result 2026 Declared: Check Result Link at sebi.gov.in

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