LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 Aditya Dhar big boss Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty fuel shortage Pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration Open, Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply

Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration Open, Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has published the notification for Bihar DCECE 2026.

Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration
Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 19, 2026 18:09:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration Open, Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has published the notification for Bihar DCECE 2026. This is the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) exam is conducted for admission to diploma engineering and paramedical courses in the state.

The Bihar DCECE 2026 application form started from March 19, 2026, and will be closed on April 21, 2026. To apply for Bihar DCECE 2026, candidates can fill out the Bihar DCECE 2026 application form from the official website of the board.

What is the Bihar DCECE 2026 last date

The last date for Bihar DCECE 2026 is April 21. Candidates have to fill out and submit their application before the Bihar DCECE last date. Candidates should not delay until the last date, as there could be technical problems.

You Might Be Interested In

Who can apply for Bihar DCECE 2026 exam

The Bihar DCECE 2026 is a competitive exam for admission to polytechnic and paramedical courses in private and government institutions in Bihar.

The educational qualifications required for the application and age limits are different as per the course group. Before applying, candidates should carefully read the official notification.

What courses are offered under Bihar DCECE 2026

The Bihar DCECE 2026 exam will be conducted for Polytechnic (PE), Para Medical (Secondary Level – PMM), and Para Medical (Intermediate Level – PM) course groups. 

The PE group offers diploma engineering courses, and the PMM group offers degree-level healthcare courses. 

The PM group includes various paramedical programmes offered by recognised institutions and the Health Department. Candidates should carefully select the course group in the application form.

How to apply for Bihar DCECE 2026 online

Candidates should first go to the official website and click on the application link. After that, they should register themselves with basic information like name, mobile number, and email ID.

After registration, candidates should log in and fill in their personal, academic, and course-related details. Candidates should then upload the required documents, a photograph, and a signature, and also pay the online application fee.

Candidates should check all details before final submission. Once the application is submitted, candidates should then download the confirmation page to refer to it later.

Why is Bihar DCECE exam important

The Bihar DCECE is an entrance examination conducted for admission in different government and private institutions at the diploma level, technical, and healthcare programmes. 

This is an annual exam conducted at the state level to gain admission to different government and private institutions. This is also the examination through which they can secure admission to different Government and private institutions at the diploma level, technical and healthcare programmes.

Candidates should refer to the official brochure of the entrance examination and also frequently refer to the official website for any updates about the exam dates and the release of the admit card.

Also Read: IIT JAM Result 2026: Check Official Link And How To Download Scorecard Here

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar DCECE 2026Bihar DCECE 2026 RegistrationBihar DCECE examDCECE 2026 application form

RELATED News

KVS Admission 2026: Check Registration Dates, Eligibility, How To Apply

DDU Result 2026 Announced, Check Semester-Wise Results Here

NCERT Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Key Details Here

NHIDCL Recruitment 2026 Open For Multiple Roles, Check Key Details Here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Here’s How CBSE Will Calculate Class 10 Results in Middle East

LATEST NEWS

How Iran’s Attack On Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG Hub Could Trigger An LPG Supply Crisis In India, All You Need To Know

West Bengal BJP 2nd Candidate List 2026: BJP Sharpens Poll Strategy With Roopa Ganguly In Sonarpur Dakshin, Pramanik Enters Fray- Check Full Names

Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration Open, Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply

Will Iran Soon Attack Fort McNair? Unidentified Drones Fly Over Key US Army Facility Near White House Where Marco Rubio And Pete Hegseth Reside

Yami Gautam In Dhurandhar 2? Aditya Dhar’s Wife’s Cameo In Ranveer Singh Starrer Spy Thriller Makes The Internet Go Wild, Here’s How It Is Related To Haq

Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19

SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey — Captain Axar Patel, Jemimah Rodrigues Headline Grand Reveal | Video

French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities

Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration Open, Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration Open, Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration Open, Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply
Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration Open, Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply
Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration Open, Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply
Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration Open, Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply

QUICK LINKS