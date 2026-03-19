Bihar DCECE 2026 Registration Open, Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has published the notification for Bihar DCECE 2026. This is the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) exam is conducted for admission to diploma engineering and paramedical courses in the state.

The Bihar DCECE 2026 application form started from March 19, 2026, and will be closed on April 21, 2026. To apply for Bihar DCECE 2026, candidates can fill out the Bihar DCECE 2026 application form from the official website of the board.

What is the Bihar DCECE 2026 last date

The last date for Bihar DCECE 2026 is April 21. Candidates have to fill out and submit their application before the Bihar DCECE last date. Candidates should not delay until the last date, as there could be technical problems.

Who can apply for Bihar DCECE 2026 exam

The Bihar DCECE 2026 is a competitive exam for admission to polytechnic and paramedical courses in private and government institutions in Bihar.

The educational qualifications required for the application and age limits are different as per the course group. Before applying, candidates should carefully read the official notification.

What courses are offered under Bihar DCECE 2026

The Bihar DCECE 2026 exam will be conducted for Polytechnic (PE), Para Medical (Secondary Level – PMM), and Para Medical (Intermediate Level – PM) course groups.

The PE group offers diploma engineering courses, and the PMM group offers degree-level healthcare courses.

The PM group includes various paramedical programmes offered by recognised institutions and the Health Department. Candidates should carefully select the course group in the application form.

How to apply for Bihar DCECE 2026 online

Candidates should first go to the official website and click on the application link. After that, they should register themselves with basic information like name, mobile number, and email ID.

After registration, candidates should log in and fill in their personal, academic, and course-related details. Candidates should then upload the required documents, a photograph, and a signature, and also pay the online application fee.

Candidates should check all details before final submission. Once the application is submitted, candidates should then download the confirmation page to refer to it later.

Why is Bihar DCECE exam important

The Bihar DCECE is an entrance examination conducted for admission in different government and private institutions at the diploma level, technical, and healthcare programmes.

This is an annual exam conducted at the state level to gain admission to different government and private institutions. This is also the examination through which they can secure admission to different Government and private institutions at the diploma level, technical and healthcare programmes.

Candidates should refer to the official brochure of the entrance examination and also frequently refer to the official website for any updates about the exam dates and the release of the admit card.

Also Read: IIT JAM Result 2026: Check Official Link And How To Download Scorecard Here