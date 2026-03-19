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Home > Education News > IIT JAM Result 2026: Check Official Link And How To Download Scorecard Here

IIT JAM Result 2026: Check Official Link And How To Download Scorecard Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare the IIT JAM result 2026. The candidates will be able to check the result online from the official website.

IIT JAM Result 2026
IIT JAM Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 19, 2026 17:28:32 IST

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IIT JAM Result 2026: Check Official Link And How To Download Scorecard Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare the IIT JAM result 2026. The candidates will be able to check the result online from the official website. 

The result will comprise the marks obtained by the candidates, All India Rank (AIR), and the qualifying cutoff marks. It is also expected that IIT Bombay will release the final answer key on the same day.

Where to check the IIT JAM result 2026

The result for the IIT JAM will be available on the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The result will be published on the JOAPS portal. 

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Candidates will be required to enter their current enrolment ID or registered email ID and password to view the result. It is recommended that login credentials be prepared in advance so that the result can be accessed as soon as the link is opened. 

How to check IIT JAM result 2026 online

The IIT JAM result 2026 can be downloaded by the candidates after accessing the official website and clicking on the link for the JOAPS portal.

After logging in with the relevant credentials, the result will be shown on the screen, and then it can be downloaded for future reference. The result document will contain marks, rank, and the qualifying status.

What details will the IIT JAM scorecard 2026 include

The IIT JAM scorecard 2026 will show marks obtained, category-wise cutoff, and All-India Rank. Candidates who score above the cutoff will be eligible for admission procedures.

Based on the trends, the scorecard is expected to be released a few days after the result, likely around March 26, 2026.

What is the IIT JAM 2026 expected cutoff

The expected cutoff of IIT JAM 2026 is subject-wise. The Maths cutoff is expected to be 13 and above for the general category candidates.

The cutoff for Biotechnology may be 30 and above, while for Physics, the cutoff is expected to be 19-21 (for the general category). The final cutoff marks will be released along with or after the results.

When will the IIT JAM result 2026 be declared

The IIT JAM result 2026 will be declared on March 20. The result link will be opened in the official portal. The candidates will be able to access the result by logging in with the credentials provided earlier. The examination for the IIT JAM was held on February 15, 2026, in two shifts in various centres.

What is the IIT JAM counselling process 2026

Candidates who qualify for the IIT JAM 2026 exam will be eligible for admission procedures. The counselling procedure will include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and seat acceptance fee payment. The IIT JAM counselling 2026 is expected to start in the last week of March, based on the trends. 

Candidates will have to follow all the steps within the given time period to qualify for admission. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates and download their scorecards once they are live, as they will be required during the admission procedure.

Also Read: KVS Admission 2026: Check Registration Dates, Eligibility, How To Apply
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IIT JAM Result 2026: Check Official Link And How To Download Scorecard Here
IIT JAM Result 2026: Check Official Link And How To Download Scorecard Here
IIT JAM Result 2026: Check Official Link And How To Download Scorecard Here
IIT JAM Result 2026: Check Official Link And How To Download Scorecard Here

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