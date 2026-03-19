KVS Admission 2026: Check Registration Dates, Eligibility, How To Apply

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has declared the admission schedule for the academic session 2026–27. Online admission process for class 1 and Balvatika will start from March 20 at 10 am and will continue till April 2, 2026.

Parents or guardians should fill out the application form online through the official websites of KVS. The KVS admission is an opportunity to join the centrally run schools.

What is KVS admission 2026 last date

The last date for applying for KVS admission 2026 for class 1 and Balvatika is April 2. The application portal will be open for almost 2 weeks.

Candidates should complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical mishaps.

Who is eligible for KVS Class 1 admission 2026

For admission to Class 1, the child must be at least 6 years old as of March 31, 2026. Age eligibility for all classes will be calculated based on this date.

Age criteria for admission to Balvatika vary; children aged 3 to 4 years are eligible for Balvatika-1, children aged 4 to 5 years are eligible for Balvatika-2, and children aged 5 to 6 years are eligible for Balvatika-3.

Detailed eligibility and reservation criteria will be specified in the official admission guidelines.

How to apply for KVS admission 2026 online

The online admission process for KVS admission 2026 will be for Class 1 and Balvatika. Candidates should first register themselves in the admission portal to get a unique login code.

With this login code, they can fill out the application form and select up to three Kendriya Vidyalayas as preferences. No need for priority order to choose schools.

After filling out the application form, candidates should submit it online and keep a record for future reference.

What is the KVS admission process for Class 2 and above

Admissions for Class 2 and above (except for Class 11) will be offline and are subject to seat availability. The process of registration will begin on April 2 from 10 am and will end on April 8 from 4 pm.

The registration form will be submitted by parents in person at the Principal’s office of the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya. Admissions will be based on the vacant seats in the respective schools.

What documents are required for KVS admission 2026

The following documents must be submitted by the applicants in the KVS admission process. Birth certificate of the child, passport-size photo, and proof of residence.

In addition, the following documents, such as caste certificate (SC / ST / OBC), EWS / BPL certificate, disability certificate (if applicable), and parents’ service certificate, may also be required. In some cases, a transfer certificate from the parent may also be required.

Who gets priority in KVS admission 2026

The KVS has declared that the children of serving employees and the grandchildren of serving and retired employees are given priority in KVS admission.

This will apply to all the admission processes as part of the organisation’s policy framework. Parents must review the official guidelines carefully and complete the application process within the stipulated time to ensure admission for their children.

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