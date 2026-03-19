DDU Result 2026 Announced, Check Semester-Wise Results Here

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDU) has announced the DDU result 2026 for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) odd semester examinations for the academic session 2025–26.

Candidates who appeared for these exams can now get their results at the official university website. The announcement was made after an official notice by the Controller of Examinations dated 18th March 2026.

Which courses are covered in DDU result 2026

The DDU result 2026 includes a wide range of UG and PG courses. Among the programmes covered are Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA).

In the postgraduate programmes, Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Science (MSc) are among the courses for which the results have been announced. The announcement covers many disciplines under these programmes.

Candidates of all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can now download their semester results online.

Which semesters are included in DDU results

The results include the first semester as well as the third and fifth semesters for many programmes. This means that many students from various programme years will be able to get their results on the same date. The university has published results in phases for different programmes.

How to check DDU result 2026 online

The DDU result 2026 can be checked by candidates on the official website. Candidates can visit the website and click on the Results tab on the home page.

Then they can click on the link to the relevant course and semester. Then they need to enter their roll number or login details. Candidates can then view their results on the screen. Candidates must download and save the result for their future reference.

What is ABC ID requirement for DDU result 2026

DDU has notified that first-semester candidates will have to log in to the result portal via the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID. It is advised that students have their ABC ID linked to their academic records.

In case it is not linked, then they will not be able to log in to the portal for result of the first semester candidates. It is one of the major steps in the digital academic system being implemented in all the universities.

What to do after downloading DDU result

After downloading the result candidates should verify all the details carefully, like names, obtained marks, etc. In case of any discrepancy or mistake candidate should immediately reach out to the university authorities to get it rectified.

The online result is a provisional result, and students will have to collect the official mark sheets from their respective colleges.

Students are advised to check the official website frequently for any notification regarding revaluation or supplementary exams, or for the distribution of Mark Sheets.

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