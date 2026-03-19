NCERT Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Key Details Here

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the NCERT admit card 2026 for the NCERT non-teaching recruitment exam.

All candidates for the 173 vacancies in Group A, B, and C posts can now download the hall ticket from the official website. The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on March 24, 25, and 27, 2026, in multiple shifts.

Why is the NCERT admit card 2026 important

All the candidates can log in with their credentials to download the NCERT admit card 2026. The hall ticket contains all important details such as exam date, shift timing, and examination centre. All details mentioned in the admit card must be verified, and immediate action should be taken on any discrepancies.

What is NCERT CBT exam date 2026

The NCERT CBT 2026 exam will be conducted on March 24, 25, and 27. The most important information is that the examination will be conducted in multiple phases on all these dates for different posts and levels.

All candidates are advised to reach the centre well before the reporting time and carry all necessary documents to avoid any last-minute issues.

What details are mentioned on the NCERT admit card

The NCERT admit card has all the important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, and allotted test center.

All candidates are required to carry the printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre. Candidates without these documents will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

What is the NCERT recruitment 2026 vacancy detail

A total of 173 vacancies have been announced under the NCERT non-teaching recruitment drive. The 9 posts are for Level 10 to 12, 26 posts are for Level 6 to 8, and the other 138 posts are for Level 2 to 5. It is coverage for various posts in administrative and support areas.

The qualification requirements, eligibility for educational qualifications, and the age limit depend on the particular post. The age cut-off for applicants will be determined by calculating the candidate’s age as of January 16, 2026.

What is the NCERT selection process 2026

The NCERT selection process for the 2026 stage includes a written exam followed by a skill test (if applicable). Students who qualify for the CBT will be shortlisted for the next stage based on their merit, the demand, and the requirements of the post. The final selection will be determined based on the performance in all applicable stages.

What is the NCERT application fee 2026

The application fee varies as per the category and post level. For the General, OBC, and EWS categories, the application fee ranged from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500.

Applicants from SC, ST, PwD, and Ex-Servicemen categories were exempted from paying any fee. The fee was to be mandatorily paid online during the application process itself.

How to download the NCERT admit card 2026

There are two steps to download the NCERT admit card for the 2026 stage. Candidates will have to go to the official NCERT website and click on the recruitment tab.

By clicking on the admit card link, they will have to log in using their registration details. The admit card will then be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded and printed. It will be used on the date of the exam.

Also Read: NHIDCL Recruitment 2026 Open For Multiple Roles, Check Key Details Here